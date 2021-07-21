Jerry Kelly Joins Globalization Partners as New VP of Partners and Alliances as Team Experiences Accelerated Growth

Following Globalization Partners' financial forecast of more than USD$1 billion dollars in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of 2021, an initiative to rapidly scale the partnership program is underway. As part of this effort, each partner has a dedicated team to work with, offering their clients stability and expertise that results in a strong and effective client retention strategy.

"The partner team is core to the growth Globalization Partners has experienced over the last year," said Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Globalization Partners. "Jerry Kelly's strategic direction will enable us to accomplish even more with this remarkable and growing team in the coming months."

Globalization Partners' platform makes it easy to support international hiring needs for its partners' clients. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction is showcased by its dedication to creating alliances with best-in-class providers such as ADP and Sage. Extensive investment in the program has doubled the number of partnerships in the last 18 months. Our partners repeatedly state that the scalability demonstrated by our technology, wholly owned legal infrastructure, reputation for quality-of-service delivery, and excellence in API strategy, are the reasons Globalization Partners is chosen by top companies for preferred partnerships.

"The partnership program at Globalization Partners is mature, but still relatively young and poised for extensive growth. There is a real opportunity here to scale up and build-out the ecosystem and offer turnkey solutions for our partners and their clients," said Globalization Partners Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Jerry Kelly.

As a SaaS global Employer of Record, Globalization Partners enables companies to hire anywhere in the world by serving as the legal employer of record, lifting the burden of compliance with local employment laws and regulations, and enabling speed to talent. To see a demonstration of Globalization Partners' interactive platform, click here.

About Globalization Partners

We simplify global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, without setting up subsidiaries – via our legally compliant SaaS Employer of Record platform, AI-powered guided user experience, and world-class customer support team.

Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

[email protected]

617-729-4466

SOURCE Globalization Partners

Related Links

https://www.globalization-partners.com/

