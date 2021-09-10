Jerry Lee Ross is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry Lee Ross is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Managing Transportation for his professional excellence in the Transportation industry and in acknowledgment of his work as the President of Lovana Logistics.

Jerry Lee Ross

Mr. Ross started his journey as a truck driver in 2002, where he realized how crucial the industry was: he says, "everything comes off a truck." He realized the importance of getting products to their destinations on time, without delays or cancellations. To address the issues he saw in the industry, he began the brokerage company Loveana Logistics Inc., following his passion for helping other people. He has been at Loveana Logistics since 2020, bringing expertise and dedication to the role of co-Founder and President.



Loveana Logistics is a Freight Brokerage Firm, offering services to move products around in the most efficient manner possible. Utilizing the TMS system, the company has had thousands of drivers deliver products quickly and safely to the United States and Canada. They manage the logistics of outbound load systems and set up data transit solutions to Loveana Logistics. With a specialization in Safety Compliance, Mr. Ross says, "It is critical for your freight to be delivered on time. And it is an opportunity for us to take those worries off your hands." They have a Satisfaction Guarantee for all orders, are EDI compliant, and compliant with COVID-19 health precautions.



With over nineteen years spent in the industry, Mr. Ross understands how critical it is to communicate during all aspects of transportation. Loveana Logistics has a rigorous process for vetting their drivers, including background checks, insurance checks, reliability records, and safety records. The company is a safety compliance company and they have contingent cargo insurance for their fleet of 53' Dry Vans, Flat Beds, Reefers, full loads (FTL), and partial loads (LTL).



Mr. Ross and his Loveana co-Founder and wife Sherry Ross have been working together to combine their years of expertise in Customer Service, Finance, and Management. Upon receiving confirmation of delivery (also known as the Bill of Lading), Loveana ensures that the delivery reaches its destination.



To remain abreast of developments in his field, Mr. Ross retains associations with the National Minority Suppliers Council (NMSC) and the National Motor Freight Association (NMFA). Awards for Mr. Ross's excellent career include multiple safety awards and safety compliance awards. Held to high standards, Loveana Logistics is accredited by the BBB, MBE, SBE, Secretary of State, Small Business Association, US Department of Transportation, North Carolina Department of Transportation, National Motor Freight Traffic Association, and US Department of Defense.



He attributes his long-standing successes to perseverance, hard work, and dedication. He believes in helping others, which should always be more important than making money. Mr. Ross's greatest accomplishments are building his company Lovana Logistics, and having excellent health, including never having a cavity.



On a personal note, Mr. Ross loves to play chess and take lots of walks.



For more information, visit: loveanalogistics.com.



