Jerry Mahan of The MFA Companies® Named President of Essex County Estate Planning Council

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies®, a national business consulting and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce Jerry Mahan has been nominated president of the Essex County Estate Planning Council.

The Essex County Estate Planning Council provides educational and networking opportunities to those in the estate planning field, including wealth management and other affiliated professionals based on the North Shore of Massachusetts. With nearly 100 members, the Council's mission includes promoting idea-sharing, strengthening relationships between members and advancing public knowledge of estate planning practices.

Mahan, a Tax Partner at MFA, has more than 13 years of experience managing compliance requirements and providing strategic tax and estate planning to address complex financial challenges faced by both individuals and their families.

"I'm honored and excited to take the reins as president and bring a fresh perspective to the Essex County Estate Planning Council," said Mr. Mahan. "I look forward to leveraging my years of experience in tax consulting and estate planning as we work to fuel organizational growth and move forward with our mission of education, insight and collaboration."

To learn more about the Essex County Estate Planning Council, visit https://www.essexcountyepc.org.

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies is a national business consulting and financial advisory firm serving high-growth, entrepreneurial organizations and individuals. We offer distinct and impactful solutions that separate conventionally-run businesses from forward-looking, strategic enterprises. Our Firm has deep roots in the financial services industry and employs more than 170 business and financial professionals. Our primary focus is supporting and growing the financial vitality of our customers and their businesses. Visit www.themfacompanies.com to learn more.

