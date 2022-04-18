Jerry P. George, MD, FAAD, FACEP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DALLAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry P. George, MD, FAAD, FACEP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Physician in the medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at the Children's Medical Center Plano and Medical City Dallas.

In practice for ten years, Dr. Jerry P. George is a seasoned Pediatric Emergency Physician. He treats patients from infancy through 18 years old with comprehensive healthcare for critical issues. He currently works in the Emergency Room at Children's Medical Center Plano and Medical City Dallas.

Jerry P. George

Dr. George attended Johns Hopkins University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering (BSE) in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in 2007, followed by a Master of Science of Engineering (MSE) degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in 2008. He then attended St. George's University, graduating with his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree in 2012.

In 2012, Dr. George took on a residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where he remained until 2015. He then completed a Fellowship in Pediatric Emergency Medicine from 2015 to 2018 and continued to work as a Pediatric Emergency Physician at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Dr. George is board certified in Pediatrics and Pediatric Emergency Medicine by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The ABP certifies Pediatricians who meet specific criteria of high-quality patient care and engage with continuing education. Dr. George is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In 2019, Dr. George began a new role as a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician, where he serves patients in the Dallas metro area. He meets with children and young adults who have received severe injuries or illnesses and require immediate care. Dr. George examines, diagnoses, and then treats his young patients.

He also sees patients at the Children's Medical Center Plano, the Dallas area's first full-service free-standing children's hospital, offering pediatric care for injuries, diseases, and general healthcare services. Awarded for his years in Medical practice, Dr. George has been recognized with a profile feature by Pro News Report.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his parents, O.P. George and Sicily George, and his mentor, Jeff Beiler, MD.

For more information, visit https://www.envisionphysicianservices.com/.

Contact:

Katherine Green,

516-825-5634,

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who