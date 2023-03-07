JERRY RICHARDSON CELEBRATION OF LIFE MARCH 18

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A public celebration of Jerry Richardson's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18 in Spartanburg, SC in the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on the campus of Wofford College.

Richardson passed away March 1 at the age of 86.

Jerry Richardson

He was a highly respected professional athlete, businessman, former owner of the Carolina Panthers, and philanthropist.

The celebration service will be live-streamed at: https://wofford.edu/jjrcelebrationoflife

Note to News Media: No cameras will be allowed in the stadium.

