Jerry Stump, P.E., Joins STV as Senior Vice President, Transportation & Infrastructure Division

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 PRNewswire/ --Jerry Stump, P.E., a proven senior executive with nearly 40 years of industry experience, has joined STV as senior vice president and Eastern Region Manager of the firm's nationally renowned Transportation & Infrastructure (T&I) Division. He will oversee business operations and strategic initiatives for the firm's Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Midwest regional offices.

"Jerry brings a successful track record of leadership, strategic growth, and vision to STV," said Rich Amodei, STV executive vice president of T&I. "He understands our business technically and operationally from the bottom to the top of the industry and will serve as a key leader and collaborator as the firm moves forward."

Stump began his career in the public sector and went on to hold senior leadership positions for several of the transportation and infrastructure industry's leading full-service firms. An industry steward, Stump has been a long-time supporter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), serving as the organization's chairman, a member of its executive committee and planning cabinet, and as chair of several of its committees. He is also a past chairman and executive committee member of the Design Professionals Coalition, which represents the largest firms in the architectural/engineering industry.

Stump earned his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee and his Master of Engineering Management degree from the University of Louisville.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

