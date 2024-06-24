Jerry W. Ray v. AdaptHealth Corp. Class Action Reaches Important Milestones

Motion to Compel Filed: Website Dedicated to Class Action Launched

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilpatrick announced today two important milestones in the Jerry W. Ray v. AdaptHealth Corp. class action lawsuit, which alleges that AdaptHealth, acting through its "Family of Companies," engaged in improper billing and debt collection activities against sick, elderly, or otherwise vulnerable North Carolina residents.

Recently, Kilpatrick attorneys filed a Motion to Compel AdaptHealth to provide names and contact information for the approximately 350,000 North Carolina consumers who were billed during the class period of April 3, 2019, through the present. After multiple requests, AdaptHealth—which has recently been hit with other lawsuits alleging systematic wrongful billing—has steadfastly refused to provide information on potential victims of its billing practices despite testifying through representatives that this information could be produced.

Kilpatrick has also launched a new website to alert and educate potential class members about the case and learn about the billing problems they may have experienced. The website features a compelling video of Mr. Ray recounting his distressing experience of AdaptHealth relentlessly pursuing him with improper debt collection tactics after sending him dozens of wrongful bills and threatening legal action against him for medical equipment he had already returned. Website visitors will find a form to fill out if they believe they have fallen prey to AdaptHealth's improper billing or debt collection practices. In addition, the website houses key court filings, FAQs, and other important information about the case.

"We hope that today's announcement reaches all North Carolina consumers who have been harmed by AdaptHealth's alleged billing and collection practices," said Kilpatrick Partner Chad Hansen. "No one should have to go through the ordeal that Jerry experienced for over a year and a half. The entire Kilpatrick team is proud to be a part of this case and we look forward to continuing representing Jerry and those who come forward with similar stories."

Please visit ncadapthealthlawsuit.com to stay up-to-speed on news coverage and updates about the case.

