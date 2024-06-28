Jerrycans Market size is set to grow by USD 586.3 million from 2024-2028, Increase in demand for jerrycans from end-user industries boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global jerrycans market size is estimated to grow by USD 586.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.93% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for jerrycans from end-user industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased focus on lightweight packaging. However, volatility in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include AST Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, Barrier Plastics Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Can One Berhad, DENIOS Ltd., Ganesh Corp., Ghansham Ice Box Manufacturers, Glow Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Greif Inc., Interplastica Pvt. Ltd., Mitsuchem Plast Ltd., Myers Industries Inc., P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd., PAREKHPLAST India LTD., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Techno Packaging Industries, Unique Enterprises, and Yates Steels Ltd..

Jerrycans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 586.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled AST Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, Barrier Plastics Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Can One Berhad, DENIOS Ltd., Ganesh Corp., Ghansham Ice Box Manufacturers, Glow Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Greif Inc., Interplastica Pvt. Ltd., Mitsuchem Plast Ltd., Myers Industries Inc., P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd., PAREKHPLAST India LTD., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Techno Packaging Industries, Unique Enterprises, and Yates Steels Ltd.

Market Driver

The global jerrycans market is witnessing significant growth as vendors focus on redesigning jerrycans to reduce weight while maintaining quality. Innovative lightweight jerrycans, such as Baritainer by Barrier Plastics, offer improved sustainability and cost-efficiency. Weighing half that of conventional steel jerrycans, these squared jerrycans reduce truckloads and carbon emissions, making them an attractive option for end-user industries. The shift towards lightweight jerrycans is expected to continue, driving market expansion during the forecast period.

The Jerrycan market has seen significant growth in recent times with various players introducing innovative designs and capacities. The demand for jerrycans is high in industries such as oil and gas, agriculture, and water storage. Durability and resistance to harsh environments are key features sought after by buyers. The market is competitive with companies offering a range of sizes from 5 to 200 liters. Fuel-proof and lightweight jerrycans are trending due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the use of advanced materials like polyethylene and metal has gained popularity for their durability and resistance to corrosion. Overall, the Jerrycan market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global jerrycans market faces challenges due to volatile raw material prices. Fluctuations in iron ore and crude oil prices directly impact the cost of steel and polymer resins, key materials in jerrycan manufacturing. Long-term contracts with suppliers help mitigate risks but reduce bargaining power. US tariffs on steel imports and crude oil price uncertainty increase production costs, threatening vendor profit margins and market growth.

The Jerrycan market faces several challenges in its operations. One significant challenge is the need for durable and reliable containers for storing and transporting various liquids. Another challenge is ensuring the cleanliness and hygiene of these containers to prevent contamination. Additionally, the market must comply with regulations regarding the use and disposal of Jerrycans. Furthermore, competition from other container types and increasing costs are also major challenges. Lastly, maintaining an adequate supply of Jerrycans to meet demand can be a challenge due to seasonal fluctuations and unpredictable market trends.

Segment Overview

This jerrycans market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Capacity 1.1 Below 10 liters

1.2 10-25 liters

1.3 Above 25 liters Material 2.1 Plastic

2.2 Steel Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Below 10 liters- The below 10-liter segment dominates the global jerrycans market due to its balance between capacity and portability. Retail businesses catering to smaller liquid quantities drive demand for these jerrycans. Individuals prefer them for outdoor activities and to minimize environmental impact. Thus, the demand for jerrycans under 10 liters is anticipated to grow significantly, contributing to market expansion.

Research Analysis

The Jerrycans Market encompasses a wide range of containers, primarily used for storing and transporting various liquids, including food and beverages, agrochemicals, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity chemicals, dyes, pigments, printing inks, magazines, high-end coatings, and marine products. To cater to evolving market demands, traditional Jerrycans are being revamped with advanced features such as odorless storage, moisture resistance, and leakage prevention. Both Plastic and Metal Jerrycans are popular choices due to their lightweight and durability properties. The market for Jerrycans continues to grow, driven by the increasing need for efficient and reliable liquid storage solutions across diverse industries.

Market Research Overview

The Jerrycans Market encompasses a wide range of products and solutions, primarily focused on the storage and transportation of liquids. These containers, often made of plastic or metal, come in various sizes and shapes to cater to diverse industry requirements. The market witnesses significant demand from sectors such as agriculture, construction, and oil and gas, among others. Features such as durability, portability, and ease of use are key considerations for consumers in this market. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative Jerrycan designs, including those with integrated taps and stackable features, further enhancing their utility and convenience. Overall, the Jerrycans Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that continues to adapt to the changing needs of its customers.

