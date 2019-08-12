Jersey Central Power & Light Supports Annual National Night Out Events in 10 New Jersey Communities

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) participated in National Night Out events in 10 communities last week to help support local law enforcement efforts and promote the benefits of outdoor lighting in fighting crime.

Company representatives joined residents and first responders in Red Bank, Point Pleasant Beach, Asbury Park, Neptune, Long Branch, Berkeley, Pompton Lakes, Rockaway Borough, New Providence, and Morristown for hands-on activities and safety demonstrations. Additionally, the Point Pleasant, Asbury Park, and Morristown sites featured a JCP&L utility line truck.

"National Night Out is centered around building community awareness and safety, two very important initiatives JCP&L and its employees are proud to stand behind," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "We are dedicated to promoting safety within our service areas by powering streetlights and encouraging homeowners to ensure their property is well lit."

National Night Out is a campaign that promotes police-community partnership at the neighborhood level to improve safety. This was the 35th annual National Night Out, with thousands of events taking place the night of August 6 across all 50 states and Canada.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

