Jersey Jack Pinball Announces Iconic Game Designer Steve Ritchie As Newest Addition To The Team

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) adds legendary pinball designer, Steve Ritchie, to their growing team of talented designers. Ritchie's illustrious career spans 47 years in the gaming industry starting in 1974 with Atari Inc. Known as the 'King of Pinball' and 'Master of Flow,' Mr. Ritchie's best-selling designs are among the most sought after in pinball history, including: Flash, High Speed, Terminator 2, AC/DC, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars.

"Steve is not joining the JJP team because of what he has done, but for what he will do. We believe his best games are ahead of him," said Jersey Jack Pinball founder Jack Guarnieri.

Pat Lawlor, Head of Game Design added "I'm thrilled to be able to work with Steve again. Some of the greatest games in Pinball history happened when the two of us worked together and collaborated on a daily basis. The innovative, creative environment at JJP will enable Steve to have fun, dream, and build great things. Our entire team of creators welcomes Mr. Ritchie to JJP!"

"I'm very excited to begin a new gaming adventure at Jersey Jack Pinball! I have known Jack for more than 30 years and I'm delighted that we will be working together. It's going to be awesome! I'm also looking forward to working with the talented team at JJP, many of whom are already friends and colleagues. My goal will be to design and build the best games we can possibly create," Steve Ritchie stated.

Coming off of their smash hit Guns N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime', Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) is the industry leader in quality and technical innovation, creating groundbreaking pinball machines for seasoned players, collectors, and newcomers to the game. Designed and manufactured in the United States, JJP's state-of-the-art games are conceived on a foundation of pinball's rich history and engineered with an unflinching eye toward its future.

Easy to play – difficult to master, their award-winning games feature several industry firsts, including the use of LCD screens, RGB LED lighting, Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity, interactive camera, rich audio, and innovative industry leading technology. JJP brings Pinball machines into the 21st century, designed to provide an enhanced player experience, engage hardcore players and draw new players to the game.

