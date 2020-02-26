Jersey Jack Pinball announces the relocation of its manufacturing operations to Elk Grove Village, Illinois

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP), creator of premium pinball machines, will relocate its manufacturing operations from Lakewood, New Jersey to Elk Grove Village, Illinois, bringing fabrication into greater synergy with the design and engineering teams currently based in Bensenville Illinois, where JJP anticipates creating fifty or more new jobs.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank all the employees in Lakewood for their hard work and dedication to Jersey Jack Pinball and the wider pinball industry. Their contributions are greatly appreciated," said Jack Guarnieri. "This move will allow JJP to remain competitive and efficient in the market. We look forward to creating an exciting, collaborative workplace in Illinois, where we can continue to be pioneers of pinball design, building great games for many years to come."

Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) is the industry leader in quality and technical innovation, creating groundbreaking pinball machines for seasoned players, collectors, and newcomers to the game. Designed and manufactured in the United States, JJP's state-of-the-art games are conceived on a foundation of pinball's rich history and engineered with an unflinching eye toward its future.

Media Contact

Marcy Jurkowitz

786-272-5486

SOURCE Jersey Jack Pinball, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.JerseyJackPinball.com

