Jersey Mike's Publicly Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs Inc. ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company") announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Jersey Mike's intends to list its Class A common stock on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "JMKE."

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and J.P. Morgan are acting as global coordinators and joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Barclays and Guggenheim Securities are acting as co-global coordinators and joint bookrunning managers. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, TD Securities, BTIG, Mizuho, Societe Generale, and Truist Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Blackstone, Loop Capital Markets, and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. The preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and copies may be obtained, when available, from:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department

Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388 or by e-mail at [email protected]

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: [email protected] .

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts

Media Contact

ICR for Jersey Mike's

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Corey Horsch

SVP of Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Jersey Mike's Subs