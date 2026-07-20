Jersey Mike's Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs Inc. ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company") announced today that it has commenced a roadshow for its proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of 43,478,261 shares of its Class A common stock to be sold by Jersey Mike's and certain of its existing stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders").

The IPO price is currently expected to be between $21.00 and $25.00 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,521,739 shares of the Company's Class A common stock to cover over-allotments at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Jersey Mike's expects to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "JMKE."

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and J.P. Morgan are acting as global coordinators and joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Barclays and Guggenheim Securities are acting as co-global coordinators and joint bookrunning managers. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, TD Securities, BTIG, Mizuho, Societe Generale, and Truist Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Blackstone, PJT Partners, Rabo Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Tigress Financial Partners, Academy Securities, Drexel Hamilton, Penserra Securities LLC, Roberts & Ryan, and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department

Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388 or by e-mail at [email protected]

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: [email protected]

A registration statement on Form S-1, including the prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs is a leading fast-casual restaurant franchisor with more than 3,300 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, the company has grown from a single neighborhood sub shop into one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in America. Jersey Mike's differentiates itself through its "A Sub Above" positioning, emphasizing fresh-sliced meats and cheeses, authentic recipes, and a distinctive customer experience that has earned recognition as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025.

Contacts

Media Contact

ICR for Jersey Mike's

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Corey Horsch

SVP of Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Jersey Mike's Subs