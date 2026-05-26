Jersey Mike's Ushers In the Summer Season with Return of Its Fan-Favorite Chicken Salad

Available for a limited-time by popular demand, Chicken Salad can once again be enjoyed as a classic sub, wrap, or bowl

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a breakout debut in 2025, and following overwhelming demand from fans, Jersey Mike's Subs is heating up summer with the return of its fan-favorite Chicken Salad. Now available at more than 3,200 store locations nationwide for a limited-time, Chicken Salad is the perfect way to fuel up for those highly anticipated summertime adventures.

Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Returns for a Limited Time

"After we launched Chicken Salad last summer and saw it sell out across the country in mere weeks, we knew we had to give our fans the chance to savor it again this summer," said Stacy Peterson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Jersey Mike's Subs. "At Jersey Mike's, we're always listening to what our fans are craving while staying true to the fresh ingredients and quality they expect from us every time they order."

Made fresh daily in-store, Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad features tender chunks of roasted chicken breast tossed in a creamy mayonnaise dressing with diced celery and a touch of black pepper. Guests can enjoy Chicken Salad as a sub, wrap or bowl, and have it served up Mike's Way - with "the Juice" for the brand's signature flavor.

To learn more about Jersey Mike's and the returning fan-favorite Chicken Salad, please visit www.JerseyMikes.com, and be sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Jersey Mike's

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #1 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2026. In March 2026, the company completed its 16th Annual Month of Giving, surpassing more than $166 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in its communities. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

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SOURCE Jersey Mike's Subs