Jersey Mike's Signs on as Title Sponsor of the Naismith Trophy for College Player of the Year Awards, Extending its Role with the Atlanta Tipoff Club

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrators of the Naismith Awards, building on their existing partnership, have agreed to a sponsorship for the collegiate Naismith Trophy, the most prestigious honor in college basketball. The award, first presented in 1969, honors college basketball's top men's and women's player each year. Jersey Mike's will continue to be the title sponsor of the Naismith High School Trophy, a partnership that started in 2018.

Why is this important? The extension of Jersey Mike's sponsorship to the college awards marks the first time both the high school and college players' Naismith Trophy honors will be sponsored by the same company.

"Jersey Mike's has a long-standing tradition of high quality and dedication to excellence, which mirrors the attributes of the Naismith Trophy, and we couldn't be more pleased to extend our partnership to continue honoring the best that college basketball has to offer."

-Eric Oberman, executive director, Atlanta Tipoff Club

What else is included in the partnership? As a marketing partner, Jersey Mike's will become the "Official Sub Sandwich" of the Naismith Awards, Naismith Trophy and the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Jersey Mike's will also be the presenting sponsor of the Naismith Awards Fan Vote, which allows fan to cast a ballot for the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy and Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year awards. Additionally, Jersey Mike's will become a sponsor of "A Trophy Life," the Naismith Awards' weekly podcast. The Naismith Awards' largest annual fundraiser, a celebrity golf tournament, will become the Naismith Awards Invitational presented by Jersey Mike's.

"Jersey Mike's Founder Peter Cancro bought his first sub shop at age 17 with the help of a former football coach, so sports have played an important role in our history. Jersey Mike's is proud to associate with the Naismith Trophy in recognizing these top-tier basketball athletes."

-Rich Hope, chief marketing officer, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc.

Who is in the running for the 2020 awards? The Atlanta Tipoff Club will release the watch list for the Men's Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy on Nov. 17, and the Women's Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy watch list will be revealed on Nov. 19. The Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy watch lists for Girls High School Player of the Year and Boys High School Player of the Year will be announced on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, respectively.

Where can I learn more? Go here for more info about the Naismith Awards and previous honorees.

About The Atlanta Tipoff Club

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include Jersey Mike's and Werner Ladder.

About Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflective in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

SOURCE Atlanta Tipoff Club