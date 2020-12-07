Jersey Mike's Subs Makes $300,000 Challenge Grant to Wreaths Across America

Through this donation, Jersey Mike's has once again stepped up help WAA reach its goal of placing a live balsam veteran's wreath on every headstone at Arlington National Cemetery. Starting today (Dec. 7), through Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000!

Since 2010, Jersey Mike's has supported WAA's mission with more than $2.2 million dollars. Last year, 2.2 million veterans' wreaths were placed in honor of veterans nationally and abroad, including on all the markers of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery. All year round, through a variety of programs, Jersey Mike's franchisees across the country support the military and their families.

"Experiencing the placement of a wreath, and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO. "The thought of a headstone being left bare is unimaginable and it something we want to help make sure doesn't happen."

This year's national wreath laying event at Arlington will look different as will many of WAA's 2,525 other participating locations nationwide, but the mission remains the same. The safety of all involved is the number one priority and WAA is urging the public to follow local guidance and rules set by each location where wreaths are being place. To view updated details for events at Arlington, click here. To find a cemetery near you to support or to learn how local events are being modified for safety in your community click here .

"The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation's history," said Karen Worcester, WAA's executive director. "The generous support of the wonderful people at Jersey Mike's, ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women."

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

ABOUT JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflective in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

