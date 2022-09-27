Jess & Jojo Siwa Announce XOMG POP! Cruise

Social media influencer JoJo Siwa and her mother, entrepreneur and manager Jesalynn Siwa, announce a Caribbean cruise centered around their all-new girl group XOMG POP!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jess and JoJo Siwa announced today the launch of their first XOMG POP! themed cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. The cruise sails from Port Canaveral in Florida November 10-13, 2023. For more information or to book the XOMG POP! cruise, please visit www.xomgpopcruise.com

The XOMG POP! cruise will allow fans to interact with their favorite group members aboard the Royal Caribbean "Allure of the Seas." The package also includes a concert at sea, dance party, meet & greet, and numerous other XOMG POP! themed activities.

Jess & JoJo Siwa's XOMG POP! Cruise XOMG POP! (Left to Right) Dallas Skye Gatson, Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklyn Pitts, Kinley Cunningham, Leigha Rose Sanderson, and Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan. Photo credit: Monsee Wood XOMG POP! (Left to Right) Dallas Skye Gatson, Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklyn Pitts, Kinley Cunningham, Leigha Rose Sanderson, and Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan. Photo credit: Monsee Wood

The Royal Caribbean "Allure of the Seas" is part of the Oasis class of ships which are the largest passenger vessel ever built. The ship features over 100 activities including: a zip line, merry-go-round, ice skating rink, rock climbing, mini golf, H2O Zone water park, and aquatic ariel acrobatic show, and the Broadway musical "Mamma Mia." Passengers will also spend a day at Royal Caribbean's exclusive island "CocoCay" featuring a water park containing the tallest water slide in North America, wave pool, multiple swimming pools and beach activities.

The XOMG POP! all girl pop group was hand-picked by Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa on the Peacock and E! Entertainment reality show, "Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution." The wholesome and powerful girl group consists of six members: Dallas Skye Gatson, Kinley Cunningham, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Brooklyn Pitts, Bella Cianni Llerena, and Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan. The XOMG POP! group is built around inclusivity, female empowerment, positivity, and anti-bullying.

XOMG POP! released their first song, "Candy Hearts" December 2021 and charted at #19 on iTunes. Since then, the group has gone on to release several more songs and music videos including "Merry-Go-Round" and "Secret Handshake." The group has appeared on numerous national television programs including: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "America's Got Talent." XOMG POP! has a concert tour, TV series, feature film and animated series in the works and will begin releasing a line of licensed products in Spring 2023.

