Jess Chattin Management Co. Welcomes Tyler Carlin as Sales and Marketing Manager

Jess Chattin Management Co. is thrilled to announce Tyler Carlin as its new Sales and Marketing Manager. Tyler will focus on forging new brand relationships and connecting influencers and content creators with exciting partnerships that align with their unique personal brands, all expertly managed through Jess Chattin Management Co.

Tyler brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the role. As the host of the Bacon and Eggs Podcast, Tyler has demonstrated exceptional consistency, innovation, and dedication, resulting in over 2 million downloads. His background in sales and marketing has honed his ability to turn ideas into measurable results, a skill set he is eager to apply to helping influencers secure meaningful partnerships.

"Connecting with Tyler was a big win—he's incredibly well-connected and deeply understands the business inside and out. That's exactly what our clients and team need," said Jess Chattin, CEO and Chief Talent Officer.

In his new role, Tyler will focus on reaching out to brands and building partnerships that resonate with each influencer's niche. This strategic approach will allow Jess Chattin Management Co. to onboard more influencers and expand its reach, benefiting clients and collaborators alike.

"I'm excited to be joining a company that's dedicated to helping people grow," said Tyler. "I know how much work goes into building a platform, and I'm thrilled to help influencers get the opportunities they deserve. It's great to be part of a team that truly cares about its clients."

"This is a significant step for us," added Jess. "We're doubling down on helping influencers succeed, and Tyler is a key part of that vision."

About Jess Chattin Management Co.

Jess Chattin Management Co. connects influencers with brands to create authentic, impactful partnerships. Led by Jess Chattin, who has built a reputation for trust and authenticity across the industry, the company simplifies life for content creators. From staying organized to negotiating fair deals, Jess Chattin Management Co. handles the details so creators can focus on what they do best—creating.

Based in Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, the company bridges the gap between brands and influencers, offering a personalized approach typically found in major media hubs like Los Angeles or New York City. Through its innovative efforts, Jess Chattin Management Co. continues to create opportunities that empower influencers and build lasting brand connections.

