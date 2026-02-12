Jess Mah, Also Known as Jessica Mah, Says Strongest Founders Are Emerging in Today's Tighter Funding Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global investment markets adjust to higher interest rates and more disciplined capital allocation, serial entrepreneur and investor Jess Mah, also known as Jessica Mah, says today's challenging environment is producing stronger, more resilient founders.

Mah, founder and CEO of venture firm Mahway, is based in San Francisco and works closely with startups across artificial intelligence, fintech, biotech, and legal technology. With more than a decade of experience building and backing companies, she believes the current funding slowdown represents a healthy correction for the startup ecosystem.

"Capital isn't disappearing. It's getting smarter," said Mah. "Investors are becoming more thoughtful about where they put their money and which founders they support."

After years of record venture fundraising and inflated valuations, private investors and institutional funds are slowing their pace and prioritizing companies with demonstrated revenue, customer traction, and sustainable business models. According to Mah, this shift is reshaping how founders approach growth and execution.

"The money is still there," said Jessica Mah. "It's just not moving the same way it used to."

Mah began her entrepreneurial journey in middle school, launching a six-figure business before graduating high school. She later became the youngest woman accepted into Y Combinator and went on to build multiple venture-backed companies. Through Mahway, she now invests in what she calls "high-conviction founders" who combine industry expertise with disciplined execution.

She attributes today's tighter market conditions in part to rising interest rates and the availability of safer investment alternatives, which have reduced speculative startup funding. As a result, founders are being challenged to prove real value earlier in their company's lifecycle.

"Some founders had never experienced a normal market before," Mah said. "Now they're learning what it means to build when capital actually costs something."

At the same time, Mah notes that artificial intelligence has created both opportunity and complexity. While AI is accelerating product development and operational efficiency, it has also led to market saturation in certain segments, making differentiation more difficult.

"Every week, something new is coming out with AI," said Jess Mah. "The best opportunities are still ahead of us."

Despite tighter funding conditions, Mah sees continued momentum for startups using AI to solve measurable, high-impact problems for enterprise and institutional customers. She points to women's health, regulatory compliance, financial services, insurtech, and workforce technology as major growth areas.

" Investors want to see founders solving real problems for customers who will pay," Mah said. "Not theoretical problems for hypothetical markets. "

Through Mahway, Mah supports companies that leverage lean teams, automation, and data intelligence to compete more effectively against larger incumbents. She believes this efficiency-driven model is becoming the new standard for scalable startups.

"Today, small teams with the right AI tools can accomplish in months what used to take years," said Jessica Mah.

Beyond financial performance, Mah emphasizes long-term sustainability, founder well-being, and inclusive leadership. She is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness in entrepreneurship and increased funding access for women-led companies.

"I want to show that you can build great companies and still have a healthy personal life," Mah said. "Longevity matters more than hype."

Looking ahead, Mah believes the current market cycle will ultimately strengthen the startup ecosystem by rewarding disciplined leadership and long-term thinking.

" The founders who survive this period will build companies that last," said Jess Mah. "That's what playing the long game really means ."

