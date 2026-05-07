Jesse & Ben's Closes $10M Series A Led by Greycroft

The viral clean-label french fry brand grew over 1,100% in 2025 and is on track to nearly quadruple in size again in 2026 as it launches nationwide at Target, expands at Whole Foods Market, and opens new retail doors.

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse & Ben's, the seed-oil-free french fry brand redefining the frozen potato category, announced the close of an oversubscribed Series A financing round led by Greycroft. The capital will fuel the brand's continued retail expansion, supply chain investment, and leadership team build-out as the company scales nationally.

The round was led by Greycroft, with investment from the firm's consumer brands fund, championed by Partners Brian Bustamante-Nicholson and Eric Ryan. Ryan, co-founder of Method and Olly, will join the company's board. Jesse & Ben's reflects Greycroft's focus on backing founder-led consumer brands with cultural momentum that are reinventing legacy categories.

"Jesse and Ben are building exactly the kind of consumer brand we look to support, one that brings new energy to a large, established category," said Brian Bustamante-Nicholson, Partner at Greycroft. "We believe their growth reflects strong consumer demand for simpler, better ingredients, and we're excited to support the team as they continue to scale."

Alongside lead investor Greycroft, the round saw new participation from Rich Products Ventures, the corporate venture arm of the global, family-owned food company, Rich Products, along with existing backers Willow Growth Partners, Sling Ventures, Midnight Venture Partners, and grt sht ventures.

Additional investors in the round include leading consumer operators and founders, including Andrew Abraham (Orgain / Humble Growth), Carter Comstock (Freshly / Comstock Growth), Allison and Stephen Ellsworth (Poppi), Nic Jammet (Sweetgreen), and Jordan Brown (Hu Chocolate), as well as creator-investors including Lauryn and Michael Bosstick (Dear Media / The Skinny Confidential) and many more.

"Jesse and Ben's is doing exactly what we look for in the future of food: taking a massive, legacy category like frozen fries and completely reinventing it with a clean-label, brand-led approach. Their incredible performance and the way they've captured the cultural moment around better-for-you ingredients in under two years is incredible. We are thrilled to support the team as they scale this disruption nationwide," said Brian Bernstein, Principal at Rich Products Ventures.

Jesse & Ben's was founded by Jesse Konig and Ben Johnson, two restaurant operators turned CPG founders who launched their namesake brand on retail shelves in June 2024. The brand has scaled at a pace rarely seen in frozen food. Jesse & Ben's grew over 1,100% in 2025 and is on track to grow another 300-400% in 2026.

The brand was put on the map through early nationwide launches at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market. Momentum continues to accelerate following a nationwide rollout at Target, regional rotations at Costco, and additional retail launches underway. Jesse & Ben's has become the #1 brand in the frozen potato category at multiple retailers, surpassing legacy competitors and private label options.

A majority of the funding from the round will go toward scaling supply chain capacity to keep pace with national demand, supporting continued retail expansion across conventional grocery, club, and mass channels, and building out the team. Jesse & Ben's recently brought on Audrey Burger (Primal Kitchen / Kraft Heinz) as Founding President, alongside other key hires from notable brands such as Siete, to help guide the brand in this new phase of growth.

Jesse & Ben's launched with three restaurant-quality varieties made from just russet potatoes, 100% grass-fed beef tallow or avocado oil, and seasonings, bringing an elevated french fry experience into homes nationwide. The company is expanding the lineup in 2026 with new launches, including:

Sweet Potato Tallow Fries (just sweet potatoes, 100% grass-fed beef tallow, and sea salt) expands from an exclusive test-launch at Sprouts to multiple national retailers.

(just sweet potatoes, 100% grass-fed beef tallow, and sea salt) expands from an exclusive test-launch at Sprouts to multiple national retailers. Crinkle Cut Beef Tallow Fries will be joining the core lineup this summer at select retailers.

Both products reflect Jesse & Ben's commitment to giving people delicious versions of their favorite all-American foods with minimally-processed ingredients:

"When we started Jesse & Ben's, the goal was simple: turn junk food into joy food. Two years in, we're watching real people pick our bag over the brands they grew up with, and we're outselling legacy brands on shelves we never imagined we'd be on. This round gives us the firepower to keep launching products people actually want, to scale our supply chain, and to bring in the best operators in CPG. We couldn't have asked for a better group of partners to do it with," said Jesse Konig, Co-Founder & CEO, Jesse & Ben's.

About Jesse & Ben's

Jesse & Ben's is a premium frozen french fry brand founded in 2024 by co-founders Jesse Konig and Ben Johnson. After a decade running Mid-Atlantic restaurant brand Swizzler, the two set out to fix what they saw as the most overlooked category in the grocery store: frozen fries. Every Jesse & Ben's product is made with simple, real ingredients, zero seed oils, and the kind of craft you'd expect from a chef-run kitchen, not a frozen aisle. Today, Jesse & Ben's products are available in more than 3,500 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Thrive Market, Fresh Thyme, MOM's Organic Market, and hundreds of independent retailers. Real Fries, Real Guys. Learn more at jesseandbens.com.

SOURCE Jesse & Ben's