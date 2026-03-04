Jesse Draper's Halogen Ventures Announces First Nine Investments in Alabama

News provided by

Halogen Ventures

Mar 04, 2026, 07:26 ET

Driving Economic Growth and Ecosystem Transformation One Year After State Investment

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halogen Ventures, Jesse Draper's venture capital fund focused on early-stage startups with a woman on the founding team, today announced its first nine investments in Alabama, marking a significant milestone one year after partnering with Innovate Alabama to invest $10 million to drive economic development and transform the founder ecosystem statewide.

Continue Reading
Halogen Ventures Team (from left to right) Jennifer Kwan Mandelbaum, Jesse Draper and Ashley Balla
Halogen Ventures Team (from left to right) Jennifer Kwan Mandelbaum, Jesse Draper and Ashley Balla

Halogen Ventures is the first out-of-state venture capital firm to receive strategic funding from the state through Innovate Alabama for their third fund. Since receiving the funding one year ago, Halogen has been on the ground in Alabama, touring innovation centers and research labs, meeting entrepreneurs and state leaders across Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, and Montgomery, and hosting pitch competitions that made national news and put local founders in front of new investment opportunities.

"We came to Alabama not just to invest capital, but to help remove barriers, open doors, and create long-term economic opportunity," said Jesse Draper, Founding Partner of Halogen Ventures. "We're seeing real momentum and capital flowing into companies that are hiring, scaling, and putting Alabama on the map as an emerging innovation hub."

Alabama ranks 50th in the nation for female entrepreneurship, yet its tech sector has surged 50% since 2018 and is projected to double by 2030. Venture capital investment in the state has grown from $3 million a decade ago to $321 million in 2023.

"We are making a calculated bet on one of the most undervalued startup ecosystems in America, and we are just getting started. There is so much opportunity in Alabama and the quality of startups is next level!," said Draper.

To date, as part of its plan to deploy $10 million across 20 companies over the next two years, Halogen has invested in companies across AI, healthcare, marketplaces, digital finance, workforce technology, robotics, and childcare solutions, including:

  • Moxi - A flexible childcare and co-working platform helping working families access quality care and community services.
  • Auditocity - An HR technology company automating compliance workflows with AI.
  • Croux - An AI-powered staffing marketplace connecting job seekers to flexible, high-paying work opportunities.
  • Skyfire AI - Advanced analytics and AI solutions driving enterprise decision-making.
  • Nyad AI - An AI-powered operations intelligence platform built for efficiency at scale.
  • Doctours - A medical tourism marketplace increasing healthcare access and transparency for patients nationwide.
  • Yard - Developer of autonomous robotic workforce solutions for outdoor maintenance.
  • KrillPay - A borderless digital wallet delivering affordable, inclusive fintech services across the U.S., Sub-Saharan Africa, and Canada.
  • Accelerate Wind - A distributed wind energy company deploying small-scale turbine solutions to deliver affordable, resilient clean power to businesses and communities

These investments expand Halogen's portfolio of more than 85 female-founded companies, including six unicorns, with a combined market valuation exceeding $15 billion. Notable portfolio companies including parking technology leader Metropolis and Upwards, the largest childcare provider in the U.S., already have a significant presence in Alabama. In the last quarter alone, Halogen Ventures's businesses have raised over $2 Billion in follow on capital.

About Halogen Ventures
Halogen Ventures is an early stage venture capital fund focused on consumer technology companies with a female in the founding team. The Halogen team brings deep expertise and experience in understanding consumer and B2B trends and behavior and identifying entrepreneurs who will innovate and solve problems at scale. General Partner Jesse Draper is a fourth generation venture capitalist, and advocate for investing in women, one of Marie Claire's 'Most networked women in America'. Halogen has invested in over 75 early stage deals, including six unicorns. For more information, please visit www.halogenvc.com.

Media Contact:
Halogen Ventures
[email protected]

SOURCE Halogen Ventures

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Jesse Draper's Halogen Ventures Announces the Close of $30 Million Fund to Invest in Childcare and the Future of Family

Jesse Draper's Halogen Ventures Announces the Close of $30 Million Fund to Invest in Childcare and the Future of Family

Halogen Ventures, Jesse Draper's venture capital firm focused on early stage startups with a woman on the founding team, is announcing today the...
Inc. Names Jesse Draper, Founding Partner of Halogen Ventures to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Inc. Names Jesse Draper, Founding Partner of Halogen Ventures to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

News Releases in Similar Topics