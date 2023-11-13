Jesse James Launches Outlaw TV

News provided by

Outlaw TV LLC

13 Nov, 2023

Streaming TV Service features Jesse, Paul Teutul Sr., Billy Lane and others
Emmy-award winning producer David McKillop is Outlaw TV President

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple star power of Jesse James of Monster Garage, Paul Teutul Sr. of Orange County Choppers and Billy Lane of Choppers Inc. is the visionary force behind the uncompromising new streaming television community aptly called Outlaw TV.

Streaming Outlaw TV founder Jesse James: “I think I’ve always been an outlaw or an outcast. This isn’t a stunt or a prop, or an effort to make me look cool. You know, this is what my life is.” Also featuring Billy Lane and Paul Teutul Sr. Visit JesseJames.com to become a member.
Jesse James and Paul Teutul Sr. look on as Billy Lane stays keenly focused. Triple star power is behind the new Outlaw TV, founded by visionary Jesse and Emmy Award-winning producer David McKillop, an uncompromising new streaming television community driven by a fan base of “members,” not subscribers, who seek original, unfiltered, unapologetic programming such as "American Craftsman" with Jesse James, "Senior Living" with Paul Sr. and "Sons of Speed with Billy Lane, among others.
The streaming TV platform founded by Jesse, with Emmy Award winning producer David McKillop, will be driven by a fan base of "members," not subscribers, who seek that inside glimpse of original, unfiltered, unapologetic programs such as American Craftsman with Jesse James, Senior Living with Paul Sr. and Sons of Speed with Billy Lane, among others.

Outlaw TV will unleash the big personalities as they forge, weld, design, pursue and dare, wrapped in real stories of challenge and triumph. The takeaway: member viewers enjoy quality, unhinged entertainment "unapologetically bold and visually captivating."

Registering for Outlaw TV at JesseJames.com is an opportunity to join a membership community that delivers extraordinary, quality content, rare events and more. 

Outlaw TV is focused on the community of viewers that reveres American ingenuity, the second-chance hero, the originator who achieves without regret despite the naysayers.  It's content by "nonconforming creators without compromising beliefs or values."

Jesse says: "There's no network to step on what we're doing. It's a membership. If the members pipe up and say it sucks, we'll end it. If not, we'll keep on going."

Outlaw TV President McKillop, who shepherded mega hits like Duck Dynasty, Deadliest Catch, American Pickers, Pawn Stars, and many more, says "I'm passionate about Outlaw TV. I want it to be the culmination of my career."

Jesse added: "These are no-nonsense guys who've seen success, still do, but have paid their dues along the way. I work with people who work with their hands – I've championed that for 25 years."

The power of Outlaw TV is that people see themselves in the personalities and dilemmas that are solved through stories of welding, ironwork and design.  Challenges are resolved with grit, with hands, brains and spirit.

"When fans see themselves, it's a winner. This is their TV. They're members. If people dig it, we keep it going. That's my goal if anything. I'm embarrassed that I haven't done this sooner! David was my first call."                                                                   

About Outlaw TV. Jesse James presents Outlaw TV, delivering the triple star power of Jesse and fellow mavericks Paul Teutul Sr. and Billy Lane in visually captivating streaming television entertainment. Viewers are members, not subscribers, who enjoy the unhinged real stories behind the welding, ironwork and design of the nonconforming creators who pursue life without compromise. Outlaw TV is unapologetically real, unleashing big personalities in their challenges and triumphs. Jesse is creator of the visionary content of Outlaw TV and Emmy Award winning producer David McKillop serves as Outlaw TV president. Visit JesseJames.com to become a member and access bold programs, critically acclaimed documentaries and live events on demand. Follow on Instagram @popeofwelding, Facebook @JesseGregoryJames

SOURCE Outlaw TV LLC

