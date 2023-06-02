Jesse Pierce Recognized by Chambers USA as a Top Texas Trial Lawyer

2023 honor marks esteemed trial lawyer's 15th consecutive ranking

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Jesse Pierce continues to solidify his position among the country's leading attorneys with repeat selection to Chambers USA, one of the world's most prestigious and sought-after legal directories.

Mr. Pierce is honored for his work in commercial litigation and received Band 1 rankings – the highest honor – for his oil and gas expertise. The 2023 edition marks his 15th consecutive selection.

The esteemed litigator has more than 45 years' experience trying cases in state and federal courts, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in many types of complex litigation, including oil and gas, environmental issues, product liability, securities and corporate matters, copyright suits, class action litigation, and others. He is also Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, demonstrating his continued dedication to the field.

In addition to Mr. Pierce's individual honors, litigation boutique Pierce O'Neill was recognized as a firm in the 2023 Chambers Regional Spotlight for dispute resolution.

Chambers rankings are the definitive mark of excellence across the legal industry. Recognition is based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers who demonstrate outstanding technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients. Chambers USA's ranking process is widely considered the most rigorous, independent, and in-depth research method of any legal directory on the market.

No stranger to accolades, Mr. Pierce was also recently recognized by Texas Super Lawyers, and both he and partner Jack O'Neill were recognized in the 2023 editions of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators in America and Best Lawyers in America. U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America have also placed Pierce O'Neill among the top-tier law firms in Houston and nationwide for 2023 in its Best Law Firms listing, noting the firm's expertise in natural resources law, oil and gas, and commercial litigation.

About Pierce O'Neill
Pierce & O'Neill, LLP is a litigation boutique devoted to representing clients in significant litigation.

