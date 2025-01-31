Jesse Reiter Speaks at 40th Annual Conference for Obstetrics, Gynecology, Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology, Multi-Specialties, and the Law

January 2-7, 2025

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse Reiter, president and founder of ABC Law Centers (Reiter & Walsh, P.C.) had the honor of being a speaker and panelist at the prestigious 40th Annual Conference for Obstetrics, Gynecology, Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology, Multi-Specialties, and the Law from January 2-7, 2025. His lectures covered two vital topics: "Potential Harm in L&D: Where's My Nurse?" and "Heart of the Matter...Navigating Peripartum Cardiomyopathy."

Jesse Reiter, J.D.

Jesse also spoke in a Medicolegal forum where he discussed topics such as: HIE with injury but normal MRI, Sudden Post-Natal Collapse (SUPC) - recognition and prevention, interventions for abnormal uterine contraction patterns, timing of late preterm delivery in high-risk cases, and the vital role of nurses advocating for timely interventions in labor and delivery.

Jesse has been practicing birth injury law exclusively since founding ABC Law Centers, which helps neurologically injured children across the country. Jesse is the past chair of the Birth Trauma Litigation Group, which awarded him the Lifetime Achievement award. For over 25 years, he has consistently won multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts for birth-injured children and continues to pursue justice on behalf of his clients.

https://www.abclawcenters.com

SOURCE Reiter & Walsh, PC