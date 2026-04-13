Jesse Schenker And Claudia Taglich Of Lush Life Group Join Beechwood Developers Michael And Steven Dubb To Open The Comet Club At The Vanderbilt In Westbury Today

WESTBURY, N.Y., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time James Beard Award nominee chef Jesse Schenker and Claudia Taglich of Lush Life Group have joined forces with top New York real estate developers Michael Dubb and Steven Dubb of The Beechwood Organization, to open a new restaurant, The Comet Club, in Westbury, New York (990 Corporate Drive).

The Comet Club Speed Speed Main Dining Room Private Dining Room

The Comet Club marks a collaboration between two Long Island leaders in their fields – Oyster Bay's Lush Life Group known for its innovative dining concepts and Jericho-headquartered Beechwood, the region's largest residential builder and developer of luxury lifestyle communities.

Set within the Vanderbilt, Beechwood's flagship luxury apartment and hotel residence known for its modern and amenity-rich living on Long Island, the restaurant reflects a shared commitment to craftsmanship, community and elevated everyday experiences. By pairing Beechwood's legacy of thoughtful, high-end development with Lush Life's culinary artistry and guest-driven hospitality, The Comet Club is designed to be a new dining destination.

Blending Gilded Age New York elegance with the cocktail-lounge glamour of 1920s Miami and Havana, The Comet Club's menu offers coastal classics, raw bar selections, prime cuts, and continental comfort, paired with cocktail-driven hospitality and tableside touches. The multi-room space includes a 12-seat bar and piano lounge, where guests can stop in for a martini and oysters, settle in for a full meal in the dining room, host a private event or dine on the seasonal patio. Designed for both occasion and ease, the experience feels transportive, familiar, and built for return visits.

Despite its sweeping sense of occasion—tableside theatrics, lavish design, and a devotion to premium ingredients—The Comet Club remains intentionally approachable. Instant favorites are sure to include "Garlic Bread" warm housemade sourdough focaccia studded with confit garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano grated tableside (an homage to a classic American dish, done with a twist, meant to be torn apart and shared); Prime Ribeye French Dip with bone marrow enriched au jus, served on a housemade baguette and Dry Aged Roasted Duck Fajitas served on housemade masa tortillas with salsa macha. In an ode to The Comet train, dessert carts and trolleys are forthcoming and will circulate nightly with rotating pies, cakes and seasonal sweets.

New York-based architecture and interior design studio Sugarhouse was tapped to shape the style and ambiance of the 5,000-square-foot restaurant, envisioning The Comet Club as a transportive escape that reimagines the glamour of a bygone era for today. Co-principals Jess and Jonathan Nahon created a layered, cinematic world that feels both timeless and alive. The experience unfolds with intention, as rooms reveal themselves gradually and atmosphere takes precedence. A richly textured palette, warm finishes, and subtle botanical influences evoke the romance of grand dining with a tropical-tinged sensibility. Soft, glowing light and tailored architectural details offer a refined nod to the golden age of rail travel, from which the restaurant takes its name.

The Comet Club is located at the Vanderbilt: 990 Corporate Avenue, Westbury, NY 11590. The Comet Club is open to the public seven nights for dinner, with early evening bar service starting at 4:00 p.m. Dinner is served nightly starting at 5:00 p.m. (Sunday until 9:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday until 9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday until 10:00 p.m.); lunch and brunch service are forthcoming. Reservations are suggested. Valet service is available. Visit thecometclub.com or call (516) 820-1200 for more information.

About Lush Life Group

Lush Life Group is a hospitality company focused on building design-forward restaurants and social spaces rooted in thoughtful hospitality and culinary excellence. The group's portfolio spans eight chef-driven dining, casual concepts, and private social spaces across Long Island.

Media Contact: Brooke Filosa, 516.578.5502, [email protected]

SOURCE The Comet Club