Jessi Chadd of Aspyre Wealth Partners Named Among InvestmentNews "40 Under 40"

News provided by

Aspyre Wealth Partners

26 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Chadd recognized for her leadership accomplishments; commitment to clients and the financial services profession.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessi Chadd, CFP®, CeFT, Principal and Chief Wealth Officer at Aspyre Wealth Partners, an independent, fee-only wealth management and Registered Investment Advisory firm, has been named among the 2023 "40 Under 40" by InvestmentNews. The national list annually recognizes young professionals who are making a positive impact in the financial planning and wealth management profession.

"We are so proud, and not at all surprised, to see Jessi has been recognized on such a prestigious stage," said Matt Starkey, President of Aspyre. "Her comprehensive industry knowledge and eagerness to always learn more makes such a strong impact on all the lives she touches – from those of us who have the joy of working alongside her, to the many clients she has the pleasure of serving."

Chadd was chosen from a pool of approximately 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors, and other representatives of InvestmentNews, who considered the accomplishments, contributions to the financial services industry, leadership, and future promise of each nominee. 

"I truly find it rewarding to help people live the best life available to them," said Chadd. "By focusing on 'life centric planning' I want to get specific about the motivations and intentions behind someone's goals, then empower them to remove any roadblocks that stand in their way."

Jessi joined Aspyre in 2008 as a Financial Planning Associate and has made significant contributions to overall client service and the firm's wealth management processes. In 2022, Jessi was named Chief Wealth Office and became a shareholder in the company. She holds a bachelor's degree in Family Studies and Human Services, with emphasis in personal financial planning from Kansas State University. Jessi completed her CFP® certification in 2010, earned a master's in financial services from The American College in 2012, and became a Certified Financial Transitionist® (CeFT) in 2019.

"Jessi is evidence that no matter your profession, if you are enthusiastic about what you do, you can make a difference in people's lives," said Starkey.

ABOUT ASPYRE WEALTH PARTNERS
Aspyre Wealth Partners® is a fee-only, independent registered investment advisory firm. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, they serve clients across the country. Members of the firm form a dedicated team of highly credentialed wealth advisors, financial planners, investment management professionals, and executive coaches. 

Aspyre offers personalized advisory services supported by institutional knowledge, deep experience, and skilled expertise. Their fiduciary approach involves a suite of holistic financial planning and investment management services including complex compensation, cash flow and savings, tax, risk management, college funding, legacy and estate, and career guidance.

Learn more at aspyrewealth.com.

