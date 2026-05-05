Jessi Marshall Joins Weatherford Capital as Partner and Chief Operating Officer

Industry Veteran Will Lead Operations, Talent, Technology, and Brand to Drive Firm's Next Phase of Growth

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford Capital ("the Firm" or "Weatherford"), a private investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, has appointed Jessi Marshall as a Partner and Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, Marshall oversees the Firm's operations, talent, technology, and brand, with a focus on building the infrastructure and systems that further enable Weatherford to operate with institutional discipline and to scale with intention. She will also partner closely with leadership across investing, capital formation, and portfolio strategy to drive strategic growth initiatives forward.

"Weatherford is building a firm with the discipline of institutional private equity and the energy of entrepreneurs." Post this

"Jessi brings a rare combination of operational depth, commercial instincts, and a genuine commitment to building organizations that scale," said Will Weatherford, Managing Partner of Weatherford Capital. "What sets her apart is a dual perspective earned across both the platform and the portfolio company level. That vantage point is exactly what this team needs as we enter what I believe will be a transformative period of growth."

Marshall joins the Firm with more than a decade of experience at global technology investment firm Vista Equity Partners, where she advanced to Partner and Managing Director. At Vista, she held two successive leadership mandates, most recently as Head of Strategy and Operations within the firm's capital formation team, where she focused on global fundraising efforts across institutional and private wealth markets.

Earlier, she served as Head of Marketing, where she shaped the brand strategy behind one of the fastest-scaling firms in private equity, from $15 billion to $100 billion in AUM. Marshall first joined the Vista platform as an operator through a portfolio company, where she managed the value creation plan in partnership with executive leadership and led key growth initiatives, including strategic acquisitions, international expansion, and a significant monetization outcome, before moving to the firm itself.

"Weatherford is building something distinctive, a firm with the discipline of institutional private equity and the energy of entrepreneurs," said Marshall. "I believe deeply in the potential of this platform, this team, and the opportunity to contribute something meaningful to Weatherford's next chapter."

Marshall's appointment reflects Weatherford's continued investment in maturing its platform in heavily regulated industries, including technology, financial services, business services and public sector markets — as well as its growing sports investment strategy, investing across the athlete lifecycle, spanning youth, collegiate, and professional opportunities.

About Weatherford Capital

Weatherford Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2015, the Firm aspires to partner with visionary founders and leaders to build enduring companies critical to the long-term growth of the economy, spanning technology, financial services, business services, sports, and public-sector markets. Through a relationship-driven approach rooted in long-term stewardship of capital and deep experience in public-private partnerships, Weatherford Capital seeks to empower organizations to create lasting value in sectors where regulation, governance, and public engagement shape how businesses and consumers operate. For more information, visit www.weatherfordcapital.com.

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SOURCE Weatherford Capital