Jessi Melton, Republican Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Florida's District 22, Dominates Contenders in One Quarter Despite COVID Restrictions

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The race for Florida's 22nd congressional district has picked up in pace. One clear winner is headed for the finish line against her Republican contenders. Jessica "Jessi" Melton is the only Republican candidate for Florida House District 22 that seems to be capable of taking on "The Squad" in Washington, D.C. The district encompasses the coastline of Broward County to southern Palm Beach County. Including Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, part of Pompano Beach, and Coral Springs. Jessi is a 32-year old telecommunications business owner and mother, positioned to meet the needs of the Republican voter in South Florida.

As with most Americans, Jessi's road to success was met with challenges. After working different jobs, Jessi was finally able to achieve the American dream. Her leadership skills, and social media savvy, shine in this hotly contested race. She has been the target of attacks from opponents. Fran Flynn approached Jessi in close proximity on stage, defying social distancing restrictions during the Americans For Trump event held last week. Flynn does not have any financial data available on the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The tension stemmed from a claim that Flynn hired a blogger to author negative articles about Jessi. Flynn responded and admitted paying for advertising on the blog. The incident, caught on video, circulated throughout social media.

Jessi Melton is the leader in fundraising according to the statistics in the race against incumbent Democrat Ted Deutch. This may be why her opponents are resorting to low-blows. A review of the data available on the FEC website, www.fec.gov, shows why Jessi is feared by her competition and revered by her supporters. In this quarter, she raised ~$93,000, demonstrating her ability to connect with voters. This far surpasses her closet opponent. James "Jim" Pruden. Pruden reported $0 of fundraising in this quarter and only raised ~$32,000 in the several months after his initial candidate contribution. Darlene Swaffer would be assumed to be in last place, with only ~$12,000 raised. The only thing saving her from that fate, Fran Flynn. She has no financial data, putting her number at $0. Melton is in first place, raising more in a single quarter than all of her opponents for the Republican primary.

