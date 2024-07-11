Jessica Ballew Joins Bolt PR, a Millwright Agency, as Digital Marketing Director

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt PR , a national, award-winning PR and digital marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Jessica Ballew as Digital Marketing Director. With a diverse portfolio spanning B2B and B2C organizations of all sizes, she brings 15 years of experience in innovative marketing across various platforms to this newly created role. She specializes in brand development, content creation, social media marketing, lead generation and more.

Jessica will oversee all creative and digital marketing efforts including web development, paid advertising, brand collateral, and social media management. Her appointment further demonstrates Bolt PR's commitment to maintaining a creative and dynamic approach to digital marketing.

A Dallas native, Jessica brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as the director of marketing at Freeman Company, where she led go-to-market initiatives and managed campaigns using audience-focused digital marketing strategies with a modern approach. Before Freeman, she was the senior director of marketing at Nexius, a telecom services company, and a key leader on the marketing team at SUCCESS Magazine, where she led product development and marketing for the publishing and eLearning division. She worked with notable authors such as John C. Maxwell, Darren Hardy and Mel Robbins. Jessica has spearheaded rebranding initiatives throughout her career, led website development, managed paid advertising campaigns, and created effective marketing funnels that drive results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica Ballew to our team," said Laura Murphy, Managing Director of Bolt PR. "Her expertise will elevate our creative and digital marketing efforts and drive exceptional results for our clients."

Jessica is a graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas, where she studied business administration.

About Bolt PR (a Millwright Agency)

Bolt PR is an award-winning public relations and digital marketing agency with team members in major markets across the country. Bolt PR partners with organizations across the hospitality, F&B, spirits, franchise, health and wellness, consumer products, consumer tech and B2B tech verticals to leverage the powerful combination of digital marketing, social media, content marketing and public relations to build data-driven integrated campaigns and generate measurable ROI. To learn more, visit boltpr.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Murphy

[email protected]

SOURCE Bolt PR