Jessica Biel and Kinderfarms are Reinventing Kids Health Products with Clean Options for Every Family

" As a parent, I want to find products that are effective and also free of unnecessary artificial ingredients. That's why I am excited to be a part of the Kinderfarms family, a company that shares the same values when it comes to what we give our kids .", stated Jessica Biel.

The company's flagship product, Kinderlyte, is currently available in 25,000 stores. Kinderlyte is natural, medical-grade hydration and helps with all forms of dehydration from illness to sports, travel or even a late night out. Unlike other pediatric and adult electrolyte solutions, Kinderlyte is made without artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. Kinderlyte can be found now in the baby aisle or 'cough and cold' section of stores like Walgreens, CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Albertsons.

Kindersprout, which launches on Amazon and kinderfarms.com next month, is a delicious, plant-based organic protein shake for kids. It has more vitamins and minerals than the leading brand and more calcium than dairy based alternatives. It is also allergen-friendly so a safe option for school lunchboxes.

Kinderfarms is on a mission to provide healthy options that parents can trust across health and wellness categories for kids and families. "As parents of young kids ourselves, we're committed to making clean, effective health options accessible to as many families as possible. By continuing to give existing categories a clean makeover, giving back 1% of sales, and partnering with retailers nationwide, we hope to raise the standard of care for children at home and around the world.", stated Jeremy Adams, CEO.

Kinderfarms, co-founded by Jessica Biel, Jeremy Adams and Greg Willsey, is a kinder kind of "farmaceutical" company, committed to providing effective, values-driven alternatives to existing health and wellness products for families.

