Jessica Cini Promoted to President of Health & Wellness Partners, LLC

News provided by

Health & Wellness Partners

13 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Distinguished Account Leader Adds Scientific and Medical Services Team to Her Oversight

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP) has announced the promotion of Jessica Cini, formerly Managing Director of Account Services, to President of HWP, in recognition of her outstanding achievements in growing the company's business and managing the full HWP account team.

In her new role, Jessica will oversee Account Services as well as the Scientific and Medical Services team, enabling her to provide true end-to-end leadership from project conceptualization through completion.

Continue Reading
Jessica Cini, President of Health & Wellness Partners
Jessica Cini, President of Health & Wellness Partners

Jani Hegarty, CEO and founder of HWP, commented, "Jessica has truly distinguished herself here at HWP over the past 8 years. Her promotion to President is well-deserved and I have no doubt will result in real growth for her personally and for HWP."

Jessica is a trusted leader who has mentored and motivated her team of more than 25 account professionals to grow HWP's business portfolio, while maintaining the superior level of service HWP clients have come to expect. During her 17 years in the industry, Jessica has consistently delivered creative, novel solutions that drive the advancement of patient care.

Jessica's core strengths include cultivating strong client relationships, supporting brand strategy and tactics, maintaining strict compliance, and providing superior customer service—all while using her proven judgment and management skills to ensure projects are delivered on target and on schedule. Jessica has gained experience on multiple client accounts in diverse therapeutic categories, including psychiatry, neurology, and rare diseases. Her success has made her well-known and well-respected among clients, key opinion leaders, and other industry stakeholders.

About HWP
Established in 2005, HWP is a women-founded, women-led provider of medical communications solutions to global life sciences companies, across a multitude of therapeutic areas and disease states, from early preclinical to patent expiry. Headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, with a satellite office in San Diego, California, HWP currently provides three synergistic service offerings: medical affairs, medical marketing, and speaker bureau. Each offering is seeded in expert strategy, scientific content, and proprietary technology, enabling solutions that allow HWP to deliver tailored, high-impact educational engagements.

In 2023, HWP partnered with NMS Capital, a private equity investment firm focused on driving sustainable growth for middle-market companies in business and healthcare services. Earlier this month, HWP announced the strategic acquisition of Hybrid Healthcare Communications, LLC (Hybrid)—combining HWP's longstanding reputation for the highest-caliber medical/scientific communications with Hybrid's proven expertise in state-of-the-art digital and interactive media. This new partnership reflects HWP's vision for the future.

For more information about HWP, visit thehwpgroup.com.

CONTACT: Jani Hegarty, Jhegarty@thehwpgroup.com

SOURCE Health & Wellness Partners

Also from this source

HWP Acquires Hybrid Healthcare Communications to Bring Clients the "Best of Both Worlds"

Today, Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), announced the acquisition of Hybrid Healthcare Communications, LLC (Hybrid)—combining HWP's...

Jamie Glass of Health & Wellness Partners, LLC, Named One of the 2023 PM360 ELITE 100

Jamie Glass, Managing Director of Operations at Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), a medical and scientific communications agency, was named as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.