Jessica Correnti Joins Capital Square as Senior Vice President, National Accounts

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that Jessica Correnti has joined the firm as senior vice president, national accounts. In her new role, Correnti will oversee the support and nurturing of Capital Square's existing relationships with broker-dealers and registered investment advisors, as well as lead the company's pursuit of new relationships nationwide.

"We are pleased that Jessica Correnti has joined Capital Square to lead the efforts of the national accounts team," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square is an investor-centric firm that seeks deep and lasting relationships with selling group members. Correnti will support our goal of providing incomparable service to broker-dealer partners as well as wealth managers across the nation."

Correnti joins Capital Square with more than 11 years of experience in the financial services industry, where she has specialized in the sale of private real estate and credit alternative investments offerings. Prior to joining Capital Square, she served as director, national accounts, for Peachtree Group, where she spent three years expanding relationships with selling member firms in the independent broker-dealer channel. Previously, she was a senior vice president with Waypoint Real Estate Investments, where she led sales efforts in the Northeast. Correnti began her career with Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor in 2013 before transitioning into investment product distribution as a senior internal sales associate with C-III Capital Partners in 2018.

"Correnti is an outstanding addition to Capital Square's national accounts team. She will provide unparallelled support to our existing partner firms and spearhead our efforts to further expand relationships throughout the country," said Drew Jackson, chief distribution officer.

Correnti earned a Master of Science in business analytics from Texas A&M University's Mays Business School and a Bachelor of Science in business administration, economics from Rider University. In addition, she holds a Certified Financial Planner® certification from the CFP Financial Planner Board of Standards and FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's mixed-used development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $790 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 7,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for eight consecutive years, Capital Square raises capital, buildings and expectations. Learn more at CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. FINRA Broker Check link: https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

