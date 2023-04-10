Jessica DeLisio Joins Allied Payment Network's Expanding Business Development Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile money movement solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today the addition of Jessica DeLisio as Vice President of Sales, Mid-South Region. In this role, DeLisio will help the Company manage its growth, expand into new markets and support its clients' success.

"It is a thrill for me to add to our team someone with Jessica's enthusiasm and passion for our industry," said Allied Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Harper, to whom DeLisio reports. "With Jessica's addition, we are well positioned to continue our significant growth and to help our financial institution clients bolster their market positions with innovative solutions that meet consumer demand for real-time money movement."

DeLisio comes to Allied from Bankjoy, a Detroit-based FinTech that delivers mobile and online banking solutions, where she was a Senior Account Executive responsible for successful business development through a value-based, consultative approach. Prior to that, DeLisio served as District Manager for EBlock (Corona, Calif.), a provider of online automotive dealer-to-dealer auction software, where she managed and grew a $10M client portfolio. She was also Territory Manager for ACV Auctions (Orange County, Calif.), a digital platform for car dealers. There, she launched and rapidly expanded the Company's California market, contributing to its public offering in 2020. Earlier in her career, DeLisio co-founded a high-end automotive dealership from the ground up, quickly generating $1M+ in annual revenue.

DeLisio earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pa.

"I wholeheartedly embrace Allied's vision for providing the industry's most meaningful and elegant digital money movement solutions," said DeLisio. "Allied has already helped so many banks and credit unions positively impact their customers' and members' financial lives; I look forward to building on this mission and contributing to future growth and success."

About Allied Payment Network

Allied is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's suite of emerging online and mobile payment solutions includes Internet bill pay, small business payments, P2P, A2A, Vault, online loan payments and the ability to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin. More information: www.AlliedPayment.com.

