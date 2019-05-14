Jessica Edwards Named Director of Customer Experience at MCN Healthcare

DENVER, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCN Healthcare is pleased to announce our new Director of Customer Experience, Jessica Edwards. Coming from a long history of bridging the gap between technology and customer support, Jessica will lead an already successful customer experience team in exceeding customer expectations.

"Having Jessica join the management team will enable us to continue to improve our software, take customer experience to the next level and launch new products," said Amanda Valeur President and Founder of MCN Healthcare/MCN Learning.

MCN Healthcare

While working for the US Army as an Information Systems Analyst, Jessica learned early on the importance of serving those that serve others. Venturing into the world of enterprise hospitality, Jessica managed the technical side of multiple hotel properties, as well as implementing technology policies to improve communication with customers. Before joining the team at MCN Healthcare, she returned to her roots, overseeing the technical support teams for EHR software companies and providing solutions to health and safety providers.

Jessica has gained over a decade of technical customer support experience, concentrating on both internal and external customer satisfaction to create a wholistic experience. "As the liaison between our customers, products, services, and sales teams, I am honored to help improve the experience of those who serve and save lives," says Jessica. She will continue this vision at MCN Healthcare by thinking outside the box to aid in our customers' success in what they do best: helping others.

About MCN Healthcare

MCN Healthcare, Inc. is the leading provider of document compliance management and web-based learning solutions built specifically for the healthcare industry. With over 30 years of healthcare experience, customers worldwide rely on MCN's Policy Manager, Policy Library, StayAlert!, e-Learning and Contract Manager to confidently maintain compliance and manage documents. With MCN Healthcare, you reduce risk, streamline workflows, and create a safer environment of care.

