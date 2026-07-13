Jessica Fickenscher Named General Manager Of Charlotte Motor Speedway

Greg Walter Expands Role as CMS President – Leading Government and Community Relations, External Affairs

Longtime Speedway Motorsports leader Fickenscher elevated to oversee day-to-day operations at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Speedway Motorsports' flagship motorsports entertainment complex

Walter expands role as president, leading government and community relations, external affairs for Charlotte Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway

CONCORD, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith today announced the promotion of longtime executive Jessica Fickenscher to general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, elevating one of the company's most respected leaders to oversee daily operations at America's Home for Racing. Charlotte Motor Speedway President Greg Walter will expand his role, leading external affairs across federal, state, regional and local levels for both Charlotte Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Fickenscher Follows Speedway Motorsports' Executives Humpy Wheeler, Marcus Smith and Greg Walter as Charlotte Motor Speedway General Manager

Today's announcement marks another milestone in Fickenscher's remarkable journey with Speedway Motorsports, which began as an intern at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1997. Over nearly three decades, she has worked throughout the organization and touched nearly every facet of the fan experience, most recently serving as Chief Experience Officer for Speedway Motorsports.

Fickenscher had served as acting general manager since April 2025, leading Charlotte Motor Speedway through one of the venue's busiest and most successful periods, while President Greg Walter recovered from heart transplant surgery.

As general manager, Fickenscher will oversee day-to-day operations for Charlotte Motor Speedway, including its nationally recognized calendar of NASCAR, NHRA, World of Outlaws and grassroots racing, concerts, festivals and special events, while continuing to enhance the guest experience across the world-class entertainment campus. She will also continue to serve as the senior leadership executive at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Beyond her operational leadership, Fickenscher has been deeply involved with Speedway Children's Charities, serving on the nonprofit's Board of Trustees since 2003, helping strengthen the organization's community impact and advancing its mission of improving the lives of children in need throughout the region.

"To have the opportunity to lead one of the most iconic sports and entertainment venues in the world is both incredibly humbling and exciting," Fickenscher said. "I'm grateful to Marcus Smith and our leadership team for their confidence in me, and I'm especially thankful for the talented teammates who make this place special. Together, we'll continue creating remarkable experiences for our fans, partners and community while building on the incredible legacy that makes Charlotte Motor Speedway unlike anywhere else in the world."

Walter to Lead Government and Community Relations, External Affairs

In an expanded role as president, Walter will lead government and community relations and external affairs for Charlotte Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Serving as the company's senior executive voice with business leaders, community stakeholders and government officials, Walter will lead strategic advocacy and educational efforts on behalf of both speedways across federal, state, regional and local levels. He will also continue his service as a board member for the North Carolina Travel and Tourism Board and the North Carolina Travel and Tourism Coalition, promoting in-state motorsports destinations to visitors from around the world.

"Throughout my career with Speedway Motorsports I've been blessed to meet people across North Carolina who are passionate not only about racing but also what our speedways are trying to accomplish as community leaders," said Walter. "I look forward to expanding my community service role while I continue to work with teammates whom I consider my friends."

After joining Speedway Motorsports in 1999, Walter has spent more than 25 years helping grow the company into one of the nation's premier sports and entertainment organizations. Before becoming president of Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2024, he served six years as the facility's executive vice president and general manager following leadership positions with EchoPark Speedway and Speedway Motorsports' national sales organization. A four-time Speedway Motorsports Promoter of the Year, Walter has long been recognized for his leadership within North Carolina's tourism, business and motorsports communities.

"Greg has always been one of the industry's strongest relationship builders, bringing a blend of credibility, vision and passion to promote motorsports tourism, while Jessica has earned the respect of teammates through her leadership, creativity, relentless work ethic and an unwavering commitment to our fans," Smith said.

"Jessica and Greg each embody what makes our company remarkable – servant leadership, innovation, teamwork and an unwavering commitment to exceed expectations. With their combined efforts at Charlotte, North Wilkesboro and across the state, Speedway Motorsports is well-positioned to serve our communities by driving tourism, economic impact and industry growth well into the future."

ABOUT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

Since 1960, Charlotte Motor Speedway has set the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages. Known as America's Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles including the Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and race shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive an 800-horsepower stock car. Through every event and every decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the fan experience. For all the latest news and information, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, follow on X, Facebook and Instagram, or download the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

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SOURCE SMISC Holdings, LLC