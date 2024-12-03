Jessica Flagg Joins TenCate Americas as Vice President of Corporate Communication

DAYTON, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TenCate, the world's leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of synthetic turf for sports and outdoor living applications, is pleased to announce Jessica Flagg has joined the company in the role of Vice President, Corporate Communication for its Americas operations.

"We are thrilled to add someone with Jessica's vast communication and leadership experience to our team," said Joe Fields, President and CEO for TenCate Americas. "Her proven track record of leading both U.S. and global teams in sustainability communications will be invaluable as we continue to expand our sustainability initiatives and achieve our vision of building healthier, more beautiful communities."

Flagg joins TenCate after serving 15 years at Eastman, a $9 billion global producer of plastics, fibers and chemicals, holding several communications positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she was the Senior Marketing Communications Manager for Plastics and Circular Economy, where she led a team to reposition the company as a sustainable innovation company after the launch of Eastman's advanced recycling solutions.

"I am honored to contribute my communication expertise to a dynamic and growing company," Flagg said. "I look forward to using my skills to help drive the expansion of the company's reach and enhance its impact, all while supporting its continued success and innovation."

Flagg is a graduate of Virginia Tech, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication, and holds a Master of Science degree in communication from Radford University.

About TenCate

TenCate is the world's leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of synthetic turf solutions for sports and outdoor living applications. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, the company serves customers in more than 40 countries with a suite of well-known brands. The company is fully vertically integrated, which enables it to control the full chain from R&D, through manufacturing, installation, maintenance and now, recycling. For more information, please visit https://www.tencategrass.com.

