Jessica Franson named SIA's 40 Under 40

OMAHA, Neb., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GetMed Staffing proudly announces that Jessica Franson, Director of Nursing and Allied, has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2024 40 under 40 list.

SIA's list recognizes early-career professionals who are making major contributions within the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem.

Despite the unpredictable circumstances in travel nurse staffing, Franson had a remarkable year in 2023. Under her leadership, GetMed's nursing division achieved a 21% year-over-year revenue growth. Additionally, she expanded her team's internal headcount by 157% and its external headcount by 96%.

"However, my proudest achievement lies in fostering a workplace culture defined by teamwork, collaboration and trust," Franson says. "By prioritizing open communication, mutual respect and support, I cultivated an environment where every team member feels valued and empowered to contribute their best."

Franson lives out each day by embodying the company's core values - driven, resilient and optimistic. Focusing on making a positive impact on the lives of others in both her career and personal life.

About GetMed Staffing

GetMed Staffing is not just a healthcare recruiting agency; they are your dedicated partners in navigating the dynamic world of travel nursing. As a proud women and minority-owned company, they specialize in offering unparalleled healthcare recruiting services tailored to your unique needs.

GetMed Staffing understands that the relationship between a healthcare traveler and the recruiter is paramount. That's why they prioritize the personal touch in every interaction, recognizing and adapting to the distinct requirements of each healthcare traveler. Their commitment to putting our travelers first ensures the success of every travel assignment.

About SIA

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

