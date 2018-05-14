Jessica Garrett of Veristor Recognized as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel, Power 30 Solution Providers

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. Over the past year, Garrett drove a massive company brand and messaging revitalization for Veristor with brand enhancements that touched every part of the company. She additionally spearheaded a comprehensive message and content overhaul which now fully articulates the promise Veristor it makes to customers. The branding project included a complete website revision with the development of more than 100 new pieces of content which has fueled Veristor's demand and lead generation engine and end-to-end digital marketing strategy.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

"It's an honor to be recognized by CRN for the marketing successes we have achieved at Veristor over the past year," said Garrett. "Now, with our core infrastructure and processes fully established, I'll be moving to use cutting-edge techniques and integration methodologies to leverage a hybrid account-based marketing strategy to enhance our sales pipeline and more actively align programs with the goals of our partners."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

