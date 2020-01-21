Jessica Hannes joins ActiveCampaign as Vice President of Support

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation, today announced Jessica Hannes as its first Vice President of Support. Hannes will focus on scaling support by expanding the team, improving operations, and leveraging the company's CXA platform. She brings more than 20 years of experience in leading high performing Support operations, with her most recent role at Zendesk, as Senior Director of Global Customer Advocacy Support.

Hannes joins a customer support organization that currently rates highest among all Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One companies on G2. In the last year, the company continued to invest heavily in its customer support experience including opening an office in Dublin to provide local support to EMEA customers, hiring over 30 Support team members across its North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC locations, launching a new Education Center with training and tutorials, and introducing new processes with enhanced automations to improve its customer support response time.

"Jess has been a transformational Support leader at each stop in her career," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "She has the exact expertise we need as we aim to both help businesses build great customer experiences and deliver a great experience ourselves. I am incredibly excited to have her on board."

"The opportunity ahead of ActiveCampaign is tremendous," said Jessica Hannes, VP of Support at ActiveCampaign. "ActiveCampaign is poised to change the way businesses grow, empowering them to build incredible customer experiences with the exact right combination of automation and human touch. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

At Zendesk, Hannes led a global scaling effort, building a unified multi-channel support organization of over 250 employees across 8 offices. Prior to Zendesk, Jessica held positions leading National Operations and Support for Wolters Kluwer, Retention & Placement for Assurant Health, as well as Customer Care for ACCO Brands.

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 90,000 businesses in 158 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

CONTACT: Amy Dardinger, adardinger@sspr.com

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

