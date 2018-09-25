Jessica Herrin nominated to Natura &Co's Board of Directors

SAO PAULO, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co is pleased to announce that Jessica Herrin, CEO & Founder of Stella & Dot Family Brands, has been nominated as a new member of our Board of Directors. Her nomination as a Board member will be voted upon at the next Extraordinary General Meeting to be called soon.

"Natura &Co has made a positive impact in the lives of its salesforce and employees and been a model company on social values in Latin America and beyond. Their mission, to create flexible income opportunities for women, is a mission close to my heart, and it's an honor to serve on the board of directors," says Ms. Herrin.

After graduating with a degree in Economics from Stanford University, Ms. Herrin joined two successful tech startups before continuing her education at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. At the age of 24, she co-founded the leading wedding site WeddingChannel.com.

Ms. Herrin started Stella & Dot out of her living room while she was pregnant and had another full-time job. From there, it has grown into a family of three women's lifestyle brands (Ever Skincare, KEEP Collective, and Stella & Dot) in 6 countries.

"Jessica has a remarkable background and a very strong connection with our values and purposes. She conceived and consolidated a successful, innovative business that has had a powerful impact on society," says Guilherme Leal, co-chairman of the Board.

Taking Social Selling to the next level, Ms. Herrin has achieved different recognitions, including publishing the bestselling book "Find Your Extraordinary".

"Her vision of female entrepreneurship and robust experience in social selling will contribute towards solutions to drive Natura &Co's different businesses," states Roberto Marques, executive chairman of Natura &Co.

About Natura &Co

Resulting from the combination of Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop, the corporate brand Natura &Co consolidates the creation of a global, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group that is driven by purpose. Natura &Co posted net revenues of R$ 9.9 billion in 2017.The three companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment, leader in direct sales. Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that seeks to make a positive difference in the world. The Australian beauty brand Aesop was established in 1987 with a quest to create a range of superlative products for skin, hair and the body.

