Jessica Jordaan & WarhorseUSA Announce the Launch of Their New Website

DENVER, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica hails from humble beginnings in the American Rocky Mountains. Inspired by the beauty, grace and elegance of horses, Jessica first discovered her love of horses at an early age while living in Cody, Wyoming, the "rodeo capital" of the world. She was quickly hooked and horses became a part of her life. She began working with a local ranch offering trail rides. She also worked at the Cody rodeo, learning about horses and other livestock and how to care for their needs.

Jessica Jordaan of WarhorseUSA

As an adult living in Colorado, Jessica was inspired to create change for America's wild Mustangs after a visit to a local Mustang sanctuary. Moved by the grave injustice that awaits many of these inspirational, magical and historically significant animals, Jessica formed WARHORSE USA to raise awareness for Americas wild and domesticated Mustangs.

After a 10-year career as an international model, Jessica has been published and featured in numerous television shows, magazine publications and articles. In 2018, she had the privilege to serve Colorado as The Mrs. Colorado America FRU where she was able to share her time and experiences with the charities that are close to her heart.

Today, Jessica is usually found hacking her horses, "Fritz" and "Afrika," training with her coach for her competitive show season, taking Afrikaans lessons, volunteering, working out, or sharing time with her husband and seven children.

Jessica resides in Colorado, with her husband, Hendrik Jordaan. Along with supporting Jessica in her mission to save endangered wild horses, Hendrik has his own cause that he feels passionate about. He co-founded and serves as President/CEO of an international private equity fund that is backed by some of the world's leading families. With the use of investments, he generates jobs that provide economic freedom to thousands of people across the world.

A current member of The Equus Foundation, Cottonwood Riding Club, USEF, The Denver Polo Club and Herd Member, Jessica has a deep understanding of equine causes and is committed to sharing her time, knowledge and dedication to benefit the equine community around Colorado, the country and the world.

