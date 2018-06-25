FURLONG, Pa., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica K. Raabe, CISR is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Insurance in recognition of her role as Account Executive at Risnychok & Associates, Inc.

Founded since 1989, Risnychok & Associates Inc. is a quality insurance, agency that provides surety bonds for commercial construction projects. With honesty and integrity at the forefront of the company's values, Risnychok & Associates is known for their exceptional customer service. Lending a compassionate approach to those they serve, the firm specializes in offering their clients a wide array of services. Stanch in their efforts of "staying on the cutting edge of industry trends and insurance legislation," the firm provides, "a complete understanding of the challenges facing commercial construction projects, a comprehensive knowledge of insurance legislation and regulations, and a proactive approach to anticipate problems and offer solutions." With two decades of experience under their belt, the firm is a frontrunner in the insurance industry. While trends come and go, good service never goes out of style and their customers have come to rely on their extensive knowledge in the insurance field to protect their assets and preserve their prosperity.

A Licensed Property and Casualty Broker in the insurance industry for the past nineteen years, Jessica K. Raabe is known for her remarkable contributions to the field. Throughout her extensive career with experience that encompasses virtually all areas of commercial and personal lines insurance, Raabe has attained experience in the capacity of an Insurance Service Representative, Office Manager, Commercial Lines Account Manager and Senior Account Executive. Raabe has a comprehensive knowledge of all facets of the insurance industry and holds experience in the managing and servicing of large complex, V.I.P. insurance accounts in various industries: Construction, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Wholesale, Non-Profit and more with astounding customer relations. Having earned her (CISR) Certified Insurance Service Representative designation in 2005, Raabe holds insurance licenses for Accident and Health, Casualty and Allied Lines, Life and Fixed Annuities, and Property and Allied Lines and she is currently in the process of obtaining her (CRM) Certified Risk Manager designation.

Charitable to various organizations, Raabe is an avid supporter of A Woman's Place.

When she is not working, Raabe enjoys spending quality time with her family, friends and many pets.

Married to her husband, David with five children, Makayla, Kirstin, Austin, Faith and Piper Raabe, she dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her parents, Dorothy A. Lehnen; William Gary Gordon, Sr. and her Aunt Maria D. Welsh.

