Jessica Laursen, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Laursen, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pediatric Ophthalmologist in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for her unwavering devotion to patient-centered healthcare with Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente is one of the largest nonprofit healthcare plans in the United States, with over 12 million members. It operates 39 hospitals and more than 700 medical offices, with over 300,000 personnel, including more than 80,000 physicians and nurses. Kaiser Permanente is committed to offering the highest standard of smarter, personalized healthcare. From pioneering new ways to treat cancer to building useful tools for a healthy lifestyle, the leading healthcare provider continues to thrive.



Born and raised in San Diego, Dr. Laursen is a highly trained pediatric ophthalmologist who has led an impressive career for the past nine years. She currently serves as a Clinical Professor teaching courses in Devolvement and Ophthalmology and sees patients within the Department of Ophthalmology at Kaiser Permanente. She specializes in the care of children's eyes and Strabismus, also known as crossed eyes. Greatly appreciated by her patients, Dr. Laursen takes pride in providing a comfortable and light mood atmosphere when performing her examinations. Alongside her contributions in the Department of Ophthalmology, she holds privileges at Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center where she can also treat patients.



Dr. Laursen began her acclaimed career after earning her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. Soon thereafter, she completed her internship in internal medicine at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, her residency in ophthalmology at the Tulane University School of Medicine, and her fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology at the Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA. She is proud to have completed her training under the leadership of many wonderful and world-renowned mentors. Following her training, she became board-certified in ophthalmology by the American Board of Ophthalmology.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Laursen is an active member of the California Medical Association and the San Francisco Medical Association.



As a testament to her success, Dr. Laursen is the recipient of several awards and accolades including being named Top Doctor San Diego Magazine four times and California Top Ophthalmologist 2020.



When she is not practicing medicine, Dr. Laursen enjoys the flying trapeze, hiking, camping, going to the beach, horseback riding, snowboarding, and spending time with family.



Dr. Laursen dedicates this recognition and her success to Dr. Candice Collins.



For further information, please visit https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/

CONTACT: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

