Jessica Lidvall M.A., CCC-SLP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PHENIX CITY, Ala., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Lidvall M.A., CCC-SLP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Speech-Language Pathologist for her outstanding achievements in the field of speech pathology and her unwavering dedication at the Columbus Speech and Hearing Center.

Established in 1978, Columbus Speech & Hearing Center grew from a one-woman practice into the Chattahoochee Valley's leading diagnostic and rehabilitative speech and hearing center, serving thousands of patients. At Columbus Speech & Hearing Center, the dedicated staff strives to provide the best possible comprehensive care utilizing state-of-the-art technologies. They specialize in audiology, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy.

Distinguished pediatric speech-language pathologist Mrs. Jessica Lidvall has devoted a year to the Columbus Speech and Hearing Center. Her training allows her to diagnose and treat a range of language, articulation, fluency, as well as phonological awareness disorders that can occur at any stage of development. In her current position, she utilizes standardized tests and observation to evaluate patient's articulation skills, receptive-expressive language skills, phonological awareness as well as fluency skills. She employs language, articulation and fluency therapy, which concentrates on fostering the patient's natural interaction and communication skills with others in a supportive, nurturing environment.

Among her academic achievements, Mrs. Lidvall earned her Bachelor's degree from Auburn University at Montgomery in 2016 and her Master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology from Faulkner University in 2020. She also studied Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), a type of therapy that focuses on improving social, communication, and learning skills through positive reinforcement. With a commitment to excellence, Mrs. Lidvall is licensed by the Georgia State Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology.

In her spare time, Mrs. Lidvall loves spending time with her family, including her husband, Ned, and their daughter, Felicity. They live in Phenix City, Alabama. She also enjoys time at the lake or beach, watching Auburn football and Braves baseball, as well as taking care of her two big fur babies, Gotti and Rollo.

To learn more, please visit http://www.columbusspeechandhearingcenter.com/.

