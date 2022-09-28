Jessica Moss Becomes OMNICOMMANDER's Fifth CPACC Certification Recipient

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Moss, OMNICOMMANDER's blind accessibility specialist, recently took a massive stride towards elevating accessibility standards on the digital front. She passed the International Association of Accessibility Professionals' (IAAP) test for the Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies (CPACC) earlier this month.

Jessica Moss, CPACC, Accessibility Specialist at OMNICOMMANDER

With the completion of this certification comes a new title, CPACC, which has allowed Moss to reach new professional goals. "I've chosen to take the CPACC for several reasons, one being to earn an official title here at OMNICOMMANDER," said Moss, "and also to be able to learn and grow with the rest of our team on how to allow these sites to be useable to everybody."

The CPACC is IAAP's foundational certification encompassing broad, cross-disciplinary conceptual knowledge of disabilities, accessibility and universal design, and accessibility-related standards, laws, and management strategies. With this certification, digital marketing and cybersecurity employees are equipped to produce quality, accessible content. Currently, there are only 3,021 IAAP CPACCs in the world.

OMNICOMMANDER has quickly become a trailblazer in the ADA compliance movement. The company's accessibility department, mostly comprised of blind and/or hearing-impaired employees, ensures that all company-produced content and products are accessible for hearing, vision, and mobility-impaired individuals. The company provides in-house training and materials for the CPACC. Moss' certification will mark the company's fifth CPACC certification – a rare but pivotal achievement.

To learn more about the CPACC, visit https://www.accessibilityassociation.org/s/certified-professional

