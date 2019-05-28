Jessica Naor named Chief Operating Officer of GrandView Aviation

"GrandView Aviation has an industry leading business model that puts our clients and our employees first," said Naor. "We're breaking some antiquated ways of doing business in the charter industry and I'm thrilled to lead the charge on our future expansion plans."

Naor received her Master's in Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University with concentrations in Management & Finance; she completed her undergraduate degree in Aviaiton Business Administration at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Additionally, she holds an Associate's degree in Air Traffic Control and comes from a family of aviators.

GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets in Maryland & Texas as well as a helicopter fleet in Baltimore, MD. The company has offices at Martin State Airport and Austin-Bergstom International Airport. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

