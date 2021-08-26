Jessica Nguyen Joins Sandler Law Group As Associate Attorney

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler Law Group (SLG), a Dallas-based law firm with a practice exclusively committed to serving residential lenders, proudly announces Jessica Nguyen has joined the firm as Associate Attorney, the latest addition to an accomplished team of attorneys with decades of experience assisting mortgage lenders in satisfying the full spectrum of their compliance and closing needs.

Jessica recently gained admission to the bars of the states of Texas and Ohio. Previously, while completing her legal education, Jessica worked at SLG in a non-attorney capacity assisting with the pre-closing review process. Jessica received her Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, Cincinnati, Ohio. She also holds a Bachelors of Science in Biology from the University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson, Texas.

Recently, Jessica, along with a select group of others from across the mortgage industry, was honored and privileged to be chosen by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a recipient of the MBA's "Path to Diversity" scholarship program. This MBA initiative recognizes and provides funding to existing industry professionals of diverse backgrounds who are working to advance their careers through industry-focused training and education. Jessica utilized the scholarship to attend the MBA's School of Mortgage Banking (SOMB) I. SOMB I provides an introductory overview of mortgage banking and the relationships of various institutions and agencies.

"Our entire organization is celebrating Jessica's admission to the Bar. We are so proud of her and we are thrilled to have her join our ranks as Associate Attorney," said Regina Uhl, a partner of the firm.

"Our firm is growing rapidly and the addition of a new attorney enables us to maintain the exceptional service levels that have become synonymous with the Sandler Law Group," said Andy Sandler, Chairman of SLG. He continued: "Jessica is a talented lawyer, who will reinforce our firm's capabilities with her valuable skills and subject matter expertise. With her joining, we are particularly pleased to further expand our strong base of women leaders and to advance our commitment to achieving a diverse workplace. We are building for the future and Jessica is very much a part of that effort."

Jessica Nguyen commented, "I am looking forward to continuing my professional development and advancement under the mentorship of the incredibly experienced and capable lawyers at SLG. I appreciate the opportunity to learn from the best and to carry forward the firm's commitment to excellence in client service."

About Sandler Law Group: Sandler Law Group (SLG) is a law firm based in Dallas, TX that services the needs of mortgage lenders. SLG offers mortgage companies a holistic residential mortgage loan process that includes compliance management strategies, regulatory expertise, and document preparation technology. SLG has a record of successfully delivering closing functions and document preparation, including unauthorized practice of law compliance and fulfillment services for all its clients.

