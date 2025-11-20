JESSICA SEINFELD'S GOOD+FOUNDATION NAMES ANTHONY TASSI AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Former CEO of Literacy Partners, Tassi Brings 20 Years of Leadership in Nonprofit and Government Sectors to Good+Foundation



NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025D /PRNewswire/ -- The Good+Foundation, a leading nonprofit founded by Jessica Seinfeld, has named Anthony Tassi as its new Chief Executive Officer. Now celebrating its 25th year, The Good+Foundation works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for under-resourced families. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit and government sectors, Tassi's background in direct engagement with individuals, technical assistance, and systems-level change and policy development aligns seamlessly with the mission and values of Good+Foundation. His arrival comes at a critical moment, as families nationwide face disruptions in SNAP benefits and rising costs in healthcare and mental health services.

Jessica Seinfeld and new CEO of Good+Foundation Anthony Tassi at the Good+Foundation 25 Kickoff Community Volunteer Celebration

"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony Tassi as our new CEO," said Jessica Seinfeld, Founder and Board Chair of Good+Foundation. "Anthony has an extraordinary track record expanding parent education programs nationwide, building Emmy Award–winning partnerships, and achieving measurable gains in child development. He complements our mission perfectly and brings both heart and experience to this role. We can't wait to see how his vision helps even more families thrive."

Prior to joining Good+Foundation, Tassi served as CEO of Literacy Partners, where he led a strategic transformation and rebranding of a 40-year-old adult education program, refocusing its mission on low-income and immigrant parents and promoting children's early learning, social emotional growth, and school readiness. He led Literacy Partners while the organization created Emmy Award-winning television shows with Univision to scale its impact with embedded modeling of parent-child interactions, reaching 9 million viewers, expanding parent education programs to six states and Puerto Rico. Former US Assistant Secretary of Education, Susan Neuman, noted Tassi's work as "uniquely effective," among parenting programs, especially in Spanish.

"I couldn't be more honored and excited to join Good+ Foundation at this momentous occasion in its history and at this critical time for low-income families across the country," said Anthony Tassi, CEO of Good+Foundation. "I can't think of any more important work than creating an upward trajectory for families, especially with a focus on fathers."

Additionally, Tassi served as a Health Policy Advisor and the founding Executive Director of Adult Education in the Office of NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg, where he led a sector-wide strategic planning process with nine city agencies and dozens of service providers that resulted in more New Yorkers being served with better outcomes and a $49 million increase in funding over 4 years.

He is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University (BA) and Columbia University (MA) and lives in New York with his partner and teenage daughter.

About Good+Foundation

Good+Foundation is a leading national non-profit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers, and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. The organization partners intensively with a vetted network of social service programs to pair goods – such as cribs, car seats, and diapers – with counseling, employment assistance, co-parenting classes, and more. With operations in New York City and Los Angeles, Good+Foundation has provided more than $124 million in essential goods since 2001. In recent years, Good+Foundation has added a Family Cash grants program to its in-kind donation model, providing over $1.8 million in cash assistance to date.

Good+Foundation, for the twelfth consecutive year, earned a 4-star rating on Charity Navigator – the highest rating possible – as well as a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and accreditation by the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance for transparency, efficiency, and operations. Good+Foundation's impact can be found here: https://goodplusfoundation.org.

