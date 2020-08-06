Jessica Smith Named Winner in Cyber Defense's Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity, 2020

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypsis Group, a leading incident response, risk management and digital forensics firm, today announced that Senior Vice President of Professional Services Jessica Smith has been named to the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020 by Cyber Defense Magazine, a leading cybersecurity publication in the industry.

Jessica competed against many of the industry's top, well-respected and well-known women in cybersecurity for this prestigious award. Cyber Defense Magazine announced her accolade during Black Hat USA 2020 for her leadership skills and cybersecurity expertise.

"We're pleased to name Jessica Smith as a winner among the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020 during our second annual Black Unicorn awards. This award showcases women who are shaping the future of cybersecurity and have broken through the glass ceiling," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

In 2019, Jessica was also named a Silver Winner in the Women in Cyber and Info Security category in the 2020 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards. She is being recognized for delivering on 147% revenue growth in just one year, demonstrating outstanding leadership, and guiding teams to consistently deliver caring and expert client service.

"We are thrilled to see Jessica named to the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity," said Bret Padres, CEO, The Crypsis Group. "Jessica's technical expertise and ability to direct the strategic development of our firm's processes and procedures help Crypsis continue to scale. She has not only achieved a very high degree of technical accomplishment, she has also inspired her teams to do more, learn more and care more."

About the Crypsis Group

Crypsis creates a more secure digital world by providing the highest-quality incident response, risk management and digital forensic services to over 1,700 organizations globally. Named one of the Top 10 Digital Forensics Services Companies of 2019 and 2020 by Enterprise Security magazine, The Crypsis Group helps clients defend against and respond to cybersecurity threats through their cybersecurity expertise, global incident response capabilities and continuous innovation. The company has offices in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://www.crypsisgroup.com/.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-women-in-cybersecurity-for-2020

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cybersecurity thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, Black Hat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

SOURCE Crypsis