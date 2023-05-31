Jessica Thorpe is Elevated to CEO of gen.video After Two Years of Double-Digit New Client Growth

BOSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- gen.video, a leading global influencer marketing company, announced today it has appointed Jessica Thorpe to a new role as CEO, effective immediately.

As CEO, Thorpe will be responsible for the strategic direction of the company and overseeing the next phase of growth. In her role, she will strengthen the three largest growth areas of the company, including its influencer measurement software, bringing new tools to the creator economy, and expanding its agency practice to support retail media efforts for global brands.

Thorpe has been an integral part of gen.video for well over a decade, serving in various leadership roles across marketing, business development, client success, and operations. Most recently, in her position as President, she led the company through a successful transformation, when it rebranded as a premium, video- centric, influencer marketing company to capitalize on the video-centric movement happening within the social landscape. Through that transition, she led award-winning work for global brands including Bayer, P&G, LG, Lenovo, and Amazon resulting in two years of double-digit revenue growth.

"I have never been more excited about the future of advertising. The US influencer marketing industry is expected to reach $7.1B by 2024 and retail media spending is on pace to reach over $55B. The convergence of these two industries will introduce new opportunities for marketers to reach their audiences and measure impact in unprecedented ways. I look forward to continuing to innovate and lead the market towards realizing its full potential." - Jessica Thorpe, CEO gen.video.

Thorpe's leadership expands to the industry at large. In 2020, she was appointed as the Executive Director of the Influencer Marketing Association. She was nominated by leaders and founders within the influencer practice to help create expectations and standards for influencer benchmark data practices.

"Over a long career in finance and start-ups, I've had the fortune to work with some incredibly talented people and Jessica stands among the very best. She has a keen sense of the market, is incredibly competitive and goal-oriented while also having a passion for developing people. That combination of skills is unique. No one is more excited to see where she takes gen.video than I am." - Bill Hildebolt, Chairman.

Thorpe's promotion comes as part of a larger executive team restructuring at the company. Co-founder and former CEO, Bill Hildebolt, will step into the Executive Chairman role and continue to contribute to the company's partnerships, M&A activity, and long-term vision.

"Successful companies in this space need to create tools and workflows that support both marketers and creators, which is where I plan to take the organization. I am thrilled with our current momentum and am ready to lead this talented team to build the best influencer marketing company in the industry." – Jessica Thorpe.

About gen.video

gen.video is a leading influencer marketing company with a mission to create content that moves. Movement is at our core across all work we do for consumers, clients, and creators. The company specializes in bespoke agency services that are powered by proprietary full-funnel influencer measurement technology. This combination of creativity and consumer insights leads to winning industry accolades including the Build for TikTok competition and award-winning work for the world's largest brands.

